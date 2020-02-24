News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Bowel Screening Programme Proving Valuable

Monday, 24 February 2020, 11:37 am
Press Release: MidCentral District Health Board

The National Bowel Screening Programme, which launched in November 2019, has seen 3,576 people in the MidCentral District receive invites to participate, with 1418 having returned their kit for testing. Seventy six people have returned a positive test kit, and 26 of these have already had a follow-up colonoscopy. One cancer diagnosis has been made.

There remains 2158 outstanding kits awaiting return for testing, and 71 tests will need to be re-done.

Tests need to be re-done for a range of reasons including not having the correct label attached, the consent form not being filled out correctly, or the sample not reaching the laboratory within the required seven days.

Dr Nick Tindle, Clinical Lead for the MDHB National Bowel Screening Programme, says the results so far demonstrate how important this programme is for the MDHB community.

“A positive test result doesn’t necessarily mean cancer, but the fact that we are getting people tested and have identified one person with cancer shows the value of the programme. It will save lives. It’s really important that those who haven’t sent their test kits back do so.”

The screening test detects traces of blood in a bowel motion, which can be caused by polyps (growths) or haemorrhoids (piles) as well as cancer.

Bowel screening is being offered to 29,000 people aged between 60 and 74 in the MDHB region over the next two years.

People aged 60-74 will get the test kit in the post around their birthday. If they have an even birthdate (e.g. 2nd, 4th, 6th of the month), they will receive it in the first year. If they have an odd birthdate (e.g. 1st, 3rd, 5th of the month), it will be in the second year of the programme.

Those who are aged 59 will get their test kit around their 60th birthday. People who will turn 75 before they are scheduled to be invited will receive a kit prior to their 75th birthday to ensure they can participate in at least one round of screening.

The programme started in July 2017, MDHB being the 10th DHB to roll out the programme. Once the national programme is fully implemented, more than 700,000 people aged between 60-74 years will be invited to take part in screening every two years.

For more information of the National Bowel Screening Programme, go to www.timetoscreen.nz or to talk to someone about the bowel screening programme call freephone 0800 924 432.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from MidCentral District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 