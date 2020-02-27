News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Road Shows Bring Hepatitis Education To Auckland

Thursday, 27 February 2020, 5:50 am
Press Release: Hepatitis Foundation

A series of road shows being held in Auckland this year aim to raise awareness of hepatitis and educate health professionals on how to treat people with the virus.

The Hepatitis Foundation of New Zealand’s nurses will be presenting at two road shows in Auckland in April

The events, being organised and run by the Hepatitis Foundation of New Zealand, will be in Auckland on April 8 and 9, featuring a range of health care speakers including one of the foundation’s clinicians. The April 8 session, at Middlemore Hospital, caters for South Auckland nurses, while the second workshop on April 9 is at Marion Davis in central Auckland.

In previous years the Hepatitis Foundation has held an annual conference for primary care nurses. Based on attendee feedback, this year its educational initiatives will be more accessible, particularly for nurses living in remote communities.

“Holding road shows instead of a single conference means we can adapt the content to suit different communities,” Hepatitis Foundation nurse manager Kelly Hayes says. “Communities around the North Island differ widely, as do their needs, and we want to ensure all nurses get information relevant to their patients so they can provide the best possible care.

The Hepatitis Foundation has completed many major screening, vaccination and research programmes in New Zealand, the Pacific Islands and Vietnam during its 30-yearhistory. It now runs a free national long-term monitoring programme that supports people living with chronic hepatitis B.

Hepatitis B spreads through contact with blood or the bodily fluids ofsomeone with the virus. It leads to liver inflammation and scarring and can result in cirrhosis. It can also lead to liver cancer or failure. Chronic hepatitis B is a long-term condition that lasts more than six months andneeds regular monitoring.

Registrations of interest for the evening road show series are now open. Places are limited so people should call 0800 33 20 10 or email lucy.rio@hfnz.nz as soon as possible if you’d like to attend.

Road show dates

  • South Auckland, Middlemore Hospital, April 8, 5.30pm
  • Central Auckland, Marion Davis, April 9, 5.30pm

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hepatitis Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Festival : The NZSO Goes To The Disco and more...

In the endless, anguished debates about how to make classical music more relevant to new audiences, proposals are often put forward to strip away certain elements – reduce the formality ... More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 