Road Shows Bring Hepatitis Education To Auckland

A series of road shows being held in Auckland this year aim to raise awareness of hepatitis and educate health professionals on how to treat people with the virus.

The Hepatitis Foundation of New Zealand’s nurses will be presenting at two road shows in Auckland in April

The events, being organised and run by the Hepatitis Foundation of New Zealand, will be in Auckland on April 8 and 9, featuring a range of health care speakers including one of the foundation’s clinicians. The April 8 session, at Middlemore Hospital, caters for South Auckland nurses, while the second workshop on April 9 is at Marion Davis in central Auckland.

In previous years the Hepatitis Foundation has held an annual conference for primary care nurses. Based on attendee feedback, this year its educational initiatives will be more accessible, particularly for nurses living in remote communities.

“Holding road shows instead of a single conference means we can adapt the content to suit different communities,” Hepatitis Foundation nurse manager Kelly Hayes says. “Communities around the North Island differ widely, as do their needs, and we want to ensure all nurses get information relevant to their patients so they can provide the best possible care.

The Hepatitis Foundation has completed many major screening, vaccination and research programmes in New Zealand, the Pacific Islands and Vietnam during its 30-yearhistory. It now runs a free national long-term monitoring programme that supports people living with chronic hepatitis B.

Hepatitis B spreads through contact with blood or the bodily fluids ofsomeone with the virus. It leads to liver inflammation and scarring and can result in cirrhosis. It can also lead to liver cancer or failure. Chronic hepatitis B is a long-term condition that lasts more than six months andneeds regular monitoring.

Registrations of interest for the evening road show series are now open. Places are limited so people should call 0800 33 20 10 or email lucy.rio@hfnz.nz as soon as possible if you’d like to attend.

Road show dates

South Auckland, Middlemore Hospital, April 8, 5.30pm

Central Auckland, Marion Davis, April 9, 5.30pm

