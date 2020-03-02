News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

March Is Nutrition Month

Monday, 2 March 2020, 8:08 am
Press Release: Vegan Society

There are so many high profile vegans these days, it seems everyone from Arnold Swarzenegger, Harrison Ford and Bill Clinton are eschewing meat and dairy in favour of plant-based alternatives. Our most high profile vegan, Dame Patsy Reddy, Governor-General, has been vegan since watching Forks Over Knives several years ago. She and her husband have both experienced the health benefits of going dairy free after losing weight and clearing up chronic laryngitis and sinusitis. They remain vegan for health and taste preferences.

Gareth Hughes, outgoing Green MP, took up our 21 day easy vegan challenge last year and has not looked back since. He enjoys the taste and variety of plant-based cooking and says “My kids love parmesan on their pasta and I love Angel Food's dairy-free parmesan, my favourite vegan product”

The science is proven, a wholefood plant-based diet is able to provide all the nutrients that any ages of humans need. Many patients experience significant relief, even reversal from common complaints such as rheumatoid arthritis, type 2 diabetes, cardio-vascular disease, gout, Chrohn's Disease, IBS, not to mention that many people experience excess weight loss and reduction of symptoms of anxiety. The wholefood plant-based diet has also been shown to prevent cancer, Alzheimer's, PMT and cardio-vascular risk.

Dr Mark Craig said “from experience, many patients who remove dairy from their diet get very significant improvement and even resolution of various symptoms. Common improvements are in acne, rhinitis (blocked/ runny noses) and sinusitis, reduced migraine, heavy and painful periods, improved gut health, bloating and energy. People who remove high saturated fat foods like animal meats, frequently experience dramatic improvements in blood fat levels (cholesterol, triglycerides) and blood pressure, usually meaning they can reduce or come off their medications. We have no need for dairy ingestion in our diet and whilst some people can apparently 'get away with' small amounts of it and not suffer adverse consequences, many people do run into significant health problems eating dairy as a regular part of their diet.”

It's an inconvenient truth that the animals we spend so many resources on to turn into food for us to eat, are in fact doing us no good at all. We are slowly destroying our planet to prop up our addiction to cheese, the most unhealthy of the dairy products, which is instead slowly killing us, clogging up our arteries and making us more susceptible to inflammatory illnesses. It's time to make the switch to a wholefood plant-based diet for Nutrition Month. The Vegan Society is promoting our 21 day easy vegan challenge to help Kiwis trial a vegan diet and experience better health for themselves. They can sign up now for information, advice, shopping tips, daily evening meal recipe, breakfast and lunch ideas, meal planners – all you need to make a simple and easy transition to eating vegan. Www.tryvegan.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Vegan Society on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Festival : The NZSO Goes To The Disco and more...

In the endless, anguished debates about how to make classical music more relevant to new audiences, proposals are often put forward to strip away certain elements – reduce the formality ... More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 