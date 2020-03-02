News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Testing Set To Begin On Covid-19 Vaccine, Says GlobalData

Monday, 2 March 2020, 11:18 am
Press Release: Global Data

The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization’s (CSIRO) Melbourne-based factory has begun production of a test dose for a potential novel vaccine for coronavirus (COVID-19). This comes at a pressing time, as there have been more than 82,000 diagnosed cases and more than 2,700 deaths reported worldwide due to COVID-19**, according to GlobalData’s Pharmaceutical Technology.

Kajal Jaddoo, Healthcare Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Researchers from the University of Queensland developed this test vaccine in six weeks using world-first molecular clamp technology. Animal testing of the vaccine is set to begin.

“While the development of vaccines is time consuming, this first test dose is in production, which shows incredible progress by the researchers. Using a DNA blueprint of COVID-19 by Chinese scientists, the researchers identified a section of the virus to target, specifically a spike protein. The molecular clamp technology holds and changes the shape of the spike protein to allow the human immune system to recognize and kill it. Once the vaccine’s design is perfected, it will be tested on animals for safety and effectiveness.”

The risk of COVID-19 spreading globally and becoming a pandemic persists. Additionally, new strains of a virus are able to spread more quickly, since they are unknown to the human immune system and thus no defense mechanisms exist. However, this new technology is able to respond quickly to unknown viruses and strains, indicating that it could help stop the spread, if found to be effective.

Jaddoo concludes: “Many large companies are hesitant to attempt the development of a vaccine for COVID-19 after failures and disappearing needs following past Ebola and Zika outbreaks made such ventures less lucrative. However, if this test vaccine is proven safe and effective in animal testing, human trials will be initiated by the middle of the year to help curb the outbreak.

** Coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak: Latest news, information and updates

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Global Data on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Festival : The NZSO Goes To The Disco and more...

In the endless, anguished debates about how to make classical music more relevant to new audiences, proposals are often put forward to strip away certain elements – reduce the formality ... More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 