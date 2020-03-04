News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Local Christchurch Dentist Offers Sedation To Ease Patient A

Wednesday, 4 March 2020, 9:16 am
Press Release: Loxo Dental


Dental anxiety is a real thing. The average person generally associates a visit to the dentist with pain, awkwardly trying to communicate while having medical equipment pressed and prodded in their mouth, and experiencing discomfort and/or numbness after procedures. Those who have anxiety related to other things like needles and drills also have a hard time going to the dentist. So, many people avoid making appointments until there is a serious problem.

But good dental care is essential for good health. Poor oral hygiene, untreated tooth decay or infection, and/or gum disease have been linked to more serious health issues, including higher risks of heart disease and cancer. As with all things health-related, prevention is better than cure, and regular dental check-ups are a must for anyone wishing to ensure their personal health and wellbeing.

So how can the problem of patient anxiety be lessened in order to promote regular and timely visits to the dentist? Patients who practice preventative care at home – brushing their teeth, flossing daily – tend to be less apprehensive of dental appointments because they are more confident that their teeth are healthy and there will be less need for invasive dental work like filling cavities or getting a root canal. But dentists, too, can offer measures to patients to ease their stress and make their visits more comfortable.

At Loxo Dental in Christchurch, patients have the option of having procedures conducted under IV sedation. This means that instead of only getting the usual local anaesthetic, which numbs the operating area but does little to pacify anxiety, patients can be physically sedated. This sedation allows them to still be conscious and communicative, but far more relaxed. Loxo Dental also conducts invasive procedures like root canals using microscopes, which makes the procedure more accurate and results in less discomfort and pain post-procedure.

If you are one of the upwards of 60% of people in the world who fear going to the dentist, why not find a dental practitioner who takes your anxiety into account? They could make it far easier for you to have those regular check-ups, and you could better avoid suffering unnecessary pain or additional health complications.

