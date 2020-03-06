News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Fourth Case Of COVID-19 Confirmed In New Zealand

Friday, 6 March 2020, 1:29 pm
Ministry of Health


Earlier today, the Ministry of Health confirmed a fourth positive test for COVID-19 in New Zealand.

This positive result is for a New Zealand citizen in his 30s, the partner of the second case announced earlier this week.

Immediate details of the case history of the Auckland couple, who recently arrived home from northern Italy, were outlined on Tuesday.

Contact tracing is underway for this individual and close contacts are already in self-isolation.

This man is already in self-isolation at home and has been since Wednesday. He has appropriate clinical support from public health and district health board staff.

Self-isolation at home is an appropriate response for people with mild to moderate symptoms and is recognised by the World Health Organization. He doesn’t require hospital level care and neither does anyone else in the family home.

We can advise that this confirmed case attended the Tool concert at Spark Arena in Auckland last Friday night, 28th February, when he may have been infectious.

He was in the general admission standing area in the front left hand quadrant. We encourage people who were in the general admission standing area to be aware of symptoms of COVID-19. If people are symptomatic, we encourage them to contact Healthline’s dedicated COVID-19 number 0800 3585453.

Our advice is the risk is low for all others who attended this concert.

We want to repeat earlier advice around medical centres as there has been continued media interest in naming centres involved with positive cases. There is no need to name the centres. We do not want the public to be concerned about visiting their general practices for routine visits.

If you have visited a centre and are considered to be at risk, you will be contacted by public health officers. They will determine if there is any risk to staff or other people who may have been at the centre at that time. Appropriate contact tracing and action will be taken as required.

There have also been questions around naming other places of interest linked to cases, such as employers. We would name these places if a wider public health risk was determined. In the cases to date, employers are being advised directly by local public health officials over the appropriate actions they may need to take.

The Ministries of Health and Education continue their support for students and schools linked to confirmed cases. All students identified as close contacts of confirmed cases are at home in isolation. They have no symptoms.

We do not believe there is currently any risk to students or staff in any of the schools.

