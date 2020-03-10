News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Stay Calm And Play Your Part To Contain COVID-19, NZ’s First Public Meeting On The Virus Told

Tuesday, 10 March 2020, 5:21 pm
Press Release: Canterbury District Health Board

New Zealanders should try not to panic about COVID-19 and instead focus on ways they can limit its spread, Te Papa Hauora experts advised the country’s first coronavirus public meeting.

More than 150 people got the chance to ask questions of a panel of Canterbury-based experts at a Te Papa Hauora /Christchurch Health Precinct public meeting on Monday 9th March.

Te Papa Hauora brings together key Christchurch organisations involved in health research, education and innovation. The Universities of Canterbury and Otago, Ara, and the Canterbury DHB are founding partners.

International infectious disease specialist Professor David Murdoch led the Te Papa Hauora panel discussion. He and the other experts urged people to try not to panic.

“There is no need to panic; there is reason for concern and to take it seriously, but we’ll get through it, we’ll manage it, Professor Murdoch said.

There was a genuine spirit of cooperation apparent within the global scientific community at present, and the overall outlook for New Zealand residents seems hopeful, he said.

The scientific information coming through seems to show fatality rates are expected to resolve at around 1%, and the virus did not seem to be transmitted through the air, but rather through droplets from the nose and mouth, Professor Murdoch said.

The audience at the Te Papa Hauora event wanted clear scientific information on the virus and how it might affect their families / whanau, Professor Murdoch said. People could make a difference by following simple but proven methods of limiting disease spread. These were practising good hand hygiene and cough etiquette, and following instructions from the Government and health authorities if asked to do things such as self-isolating or staying away from gatherings, he said.

“The collective result of individuals each playing their part could make a big difference to the spread of COVID-19.”

Professor Murdoch said it was important the public understood institutions with expertise relevant to COVID-19 here and overseas were working together, and had been for a long time, to prepare for such a scenario.

“The level of preparedness demonstrated by New Zealand’s government including border control, as well as that of the health professions, has been robust and proactive, with planning well advanced for situations ranging from pandemic through to merely a small increase in New Zealand cases,’’ Professor Murdoch said.

“Coordination of effort is really important in ensuring that community trust in the health system remains high. If you lose that trust when you’re wanting to get a community response, you’re in a bad way. So that was a major motivation for the Te Papa Hauora evening - getting people to have a little trust that there are well-connected people around the world, all aligning their activities with the best practice.”

© Scoop Media

Canterbury DHB

Canterbury DHB

CDHB

Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) is a Christchurch, New Zealand based hospital and healthcare provider for the Canterbury region of New Zealand. Our region extends from Kekerengu in the North, to Rangitata in the South and Arthurs Pass in the West and comprises the six Territorial Local Authorities of Kaikoura, Hurunui, Waimakariri, Christchurch City, Selwyn and Ashburton.

We collaborate with other health and disability organisations, stakeholders and our community to decide what health and disability services are needed and how to best use the funding we receive from Government to improve, promote and protect the health, wellbeing and independence of our population.

At the Canterbury DHB, our vision is to improve the health and wellbeing of people living in Canterbury.

Contact Canterbury DHB

 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Festival : The NZSO Goes To The Disco and more...

In the endless, anguished debates about how to make classical music more relevant to new audiences, proposals are often put forward to strip away certain elements – reduce the formality ... More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 