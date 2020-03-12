Plans Sealed For Primary Birthing Partnership Between MidCentral And Wright Family Foundation

A groundbreaking partnership between MidCentral DHB’s Te Uru Pa Harakeke (Healthy Women Children and Youth) and the Wright Family Foundation for the DHB to take on delivery of services at the Te Papaioea Birthing Centre has progressed with the collaboration set to begin on 1 April 2020.

The partnership, announced in December 2019, will see the DHB prioritising primary birthing for mothers and babies to ensure whānau are receiving the best possible birthing opportunities.

The Birthing Centre, opened by the Wright Family Foundation in 2017, is located on Ruahine Street, a short distance from Palmerston North Hospital. The Birthing Centre is for healthy pregnant women who do not expect interventions.

The agreement is the first of its kind in New Zealand and will provide mothers, babies and whānau with opportunities for birthing, increased postnatal care and other pregnancy-related care at the facility, such as lactation consultancy and community midwifery services.

MidCentral DHB Midwifery Director Paula Spargo said feedback on the partnership, received during a consultation period throughout January and February, had been largely positive and thoroughly considered as the DHB laid out plans for how the model would work.

“We want to reassure pregnant women and mothers that the Te Papaioea Birthing Centre will remain a midwife-led primary birthing facility and have 24-hour, seven-day-per-week midwifery coverage.

“We’re also pleased to be able to introduce a Registered Nurse as support for the lead midwife at the centre 24 hours a day. While our country faces a midwifery shortage, we’re happy to be able to utilise the skills of our nursing colleagues in the interim, and preference will be given to those who have, or are working towards, formal lactation qualifications.

“This also means women who are unable to birth at the centre will still be able to enjoy postnatal care at the facility with nursing support.”

Paula said the option for midwifery staff to work across both Te Papaioea and the Palmerston North Hospital birthing units was generally well received and staff will be well supported to maintain and build skills in primary and secondary birthing.

“We believe that enabling midwives to work across both primary and secondary care will be hugely attractive to many midwives and this will become a powerful retention and recruitment opportunity for MidCentral DHB.”

Te Uru Pa Harakeke Operations Executive Sarah Fenwick said with the new model plans in place, the DHB was well prepared and excited to move forward with a focus on growing primary birthing in our district and improving outcomes for mothers and babies.

The Wright Family Foundation’s Chloe Wright said they were thrilled that MidCentral DHB had chosen to focus on the crucial importance of parents having the time and environment to form the critical bonds of attachment, to establish breastfeeding for those who choose it, and to allow midwifery to work between primary and secondary facilities.

“With the input of Wright Family Foundation for wraparound services, including the Milk Café, we see this as a true community hub for mothers, babies, and whanau. A partnership for better futures.”

A formal and cultural transfer of the Birthing Centre is planned for 26 March, ahead of the partnership beginning on 1 April.

