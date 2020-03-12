News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

If In Doubt – Don’t Go Out: Cantabrians Urged To Follow Health Advice

Thursday, 12 March 2020, 3:53 pm
Press Release: Canterbury District Health Board

If in doubt – don’t go out: Cantabrians urged to follow health advice when considering attending public events

With a number of gatherings planned to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the events of 15 March 2019 this weekend, Cantabrians are being urged to be vigilant and stay home if they are sick.

If you are unwell, you should not be attending large public gatherings or events.

Canterbury Medical Officer of Health Dr Ramon Pink says the 15 March commemorations this weekend are important for many in the Canterbury community, but it’s vital those considering attending events follow the latest health advice.

“While the Ministry of Health doesn’t propose altering arrangements for public events as a result of COVID-19, the public need to take responsibility for not spreading illness.

“People should be extra vigilant when deciding whether they should attend an event. The basic message is: if you’re sick stay home.

“COVID-19, like the flu, can be spread from person to person. When a person who has COVID-19 coughs, sneezes or talks, they may spread droplets containing the virus a short distance, which quickly settle on surrounding surfaces, so if you are feeling unwell please stay home.

“It’s also a good reminder for everyone to be practicing good hygiene. You should regularly wash and thoroughly dry your hands and use good cough and sneeze etiquette, coughing and sneezing into a tissue, your clothes or the crook of your elbow” says Dr Pink.

People should refer to the Ministry of Health website for the most up to date information and advice on COVID-19: https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus

© Scoop Media

Canterbury DHB

Canterbury DHB

CDHB

Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) is a Christchurch, New Zealand based hospital and healthcare provider for the Canterbury region of New Zealand. Our region extends from Kekerengu in the North, to Rangitata in the South and Arthurs Pass in the West and comprises the six Territorial Local Authorities of Kaikoura, Hurunui, Waimakariri, Christchurch City, Selwyn and Ashburton.

We collaborate with other health and disability organisations, stakeholders and our community to decide what health and disability services are needed and how to best use the funding we receive from Government to improve, promote and protect the health, wellbeing and independence of our population.

At the Canterbury DHB, our vision is to improve the health and wellbeing of people living in Canterbury.

Contact Canterbury DHB

 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Festival : The NZSO Goes To The Disco and more...

In the endless, anguished debates about how to make classical music more relevant to new audiences, proposals are often put forward to strip away certain elements – reduce the formality ... More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 