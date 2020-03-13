News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Urgent Covid-19 Coronavirus Update

Friday, 13 March 2020, 3:00 pm
Press Release: NZ Catholic Bishops

Guidance to dioceses and parishes, issued by the NZ Catholic Bishops under the advice of Fr John O’Connor Acting Director, National Liturgy Office.

Tēnā koutou katoa friends,

The National Liturgy Office and NZ Catholic Bishops have received new important new advice today from the Ministry of Health.

This advice specifically says we should desist with “the sharing of communion cups and shared holy water, and hand shaking.”

Having received this, we are now updating our previous advice on these matters. We now ask that:

  • At the Sign of Peace, people should avoid shaking hands or other contact with one another, and instead smile, nod or bow to one another.
  • Holy Communion is not to be distributed from the chalice.
  • Communion is only to be distributed in the hand, not on the tongue.
  • Holy water is to be removed from stoups and containers at the church door.
  • Priests should not touch children’s heads when blessing them and then continue to distribute Communion.

The Ministry of Health has not asked for any restrictions on public gatherings, including Mass.

We are concerned there is a significant degree of fear among some parishioners, and it is essential that the Church is a safe place for people when they gather for Mass. We therefore ask each diocese, parish and Catholic community to respond with appropriate sensitivity to the fears that exists.

We wish again to emphasise with all parishioners the importance of good practices of hygiene, including regular washing of hands, covering coughs and sneezes with elbows not hands, staying at home if sick, and trying to keep a metre away from people who are unwell.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZ Catholic Bishops on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Festival : The NZSO Goes To The Disco and more...

In the endless, anguished debates about how to make classical music more relevant to new audiences, proposals are often put forward to strip away certain elements – reduce the formality ... More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 