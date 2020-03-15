Passenger Aboard The Golden Princess Cruise Ship Berthed At Akaroa Today Being Tested For COVID-19

Passengers on board the Golden Princess are not being allowed off the ship which arrived in Akaroa Harbour this morning.

There are three passengers on board who have been quarantined by the ship’s doctor. One of the three has developed symptoms of COVID-19 and is being treated as a suspected case. This person will be tested today with results expected tomorrow.

Canterbury District Health Board Medical Officer of Health, Dr Ramon Pink said the public health team is taking a precautionary approach. The three people are in quarantine, and the cruise ship company has been very cooperative.

“We realise this is disappointing news for other passengers and tourism/hospitality operators in Akaroa and Canterbury who were expecting to host the passengers today. We cannot risk the potential further spread if this person tests positive.

Two of the three people isolated have been in contact with a confirmed case in the past 14 days,” Dr Pink said.

