News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

New Cases Of COVID-19 Confirmed – No Community Transmission

Thursday, 19 March 2020, 2:39 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

Eight new cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand have been confirmed today, bringing the total number of cases to 28.

As with the cases confirmed yesterday, these new cases are all related to overseas travel. That’s an important point as it means, at this point there is no evidence of community transmission in New Zealand.

Public health staff are investigating the travel history of the cases so we can quickly identify all close contacts and isolate them.

Of these eight new cases, two are in the Southern DHB; two in Taranaki; one in Rotorua; two in Auckland and one in Northland.

Details for each of these cases, including flight information where applicable, will be on the Ministry of Health website as soon as possible.

One of the new cases is in hospital. Others are at home and self-isolating.

While it’s important to be alert to the increasing numbers of cases, we are expecting more, given the rapidly evolving situation overseas. We will continue to identify, test and isolate to ensure we can stamp COVID-19 out and slow it down.

"We want to ensure New Zealand’s health system is able to continue delivering a whole range of care for all New Zealanders in addition to responding to the demands of COVID-19," says the Ministry's Director-General of
Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

Healthline will be provided with the seat numbers of the recent flights and will soon be able to advise anyone on these flights whether they are considered a close contact. Close contacts will be required to undertake 14 days of self-isolation, and will be monitored for symptoms.

Self-isolation

A reminder that self-isolation for cases or close contacts of cases is straight forward – stay at home or in one location.

Self-isolation for those who’ve returned home from overseas is essentially about physical distancing – you can still go for a walk around the block or for a bike ride or get out in the garden.

But it’s important to remember not to socialise or visit places where there are other people.

More information is on our website. Where possible, ask friends or family to drop off anything you need or order supplies online. Make sure any deliveries are left outside your home for you to collect.

Some New Zealand companies are now offering a ‘contactless’ delivery option, where they notify you when they have delivered your order but remain nearby to ensure you receive it.

Supporting our mental wellbeing

It's important to not only look after our physical health but also to maintain our resilience and look after our mental wellbeing at the same time. The Ministry of Health has initiated a pyschosocial response to ensure people have the information they need to be able to take care of their mental wellbeing.

This includes ways of being able to talk about COVID-19 safely to children who may be experiencing distress. There is information available on our website and this will be added to in the coming days.

Physical distancing

As with all aspects of our response to COVID-19, we are regularly reviewing our advice on physical distancing.

The risk is still greatest within one metre but as a precautionary measure, the distance for contact tracing purposes within public health units will remain focussed on those within a two metre distance of a confirmed or probable case.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 who are in strict isolation should maintain a two metre distance from others in the household.

Close household contacts of confirmed cases are at a higher risk of also developing COVID-19 and should also maintain a two metre distance.

Agencies are currently working together to develop the best ways to support physical distancing within community settings. Physical distancing in workplaces is one way we can help to prevent the spread of COVID-19 or the risk. For example, from next week the Ministry of Health will be working towards having a third of our people working from home at any one time. We'll rotate them through.

It’s about creating more space between people in the building and is part of getting physical distancing to be the norm, during our response to COVID-19.

All of us have a role to play in stopping further spread. Fundamental to New Zealand's response is not putting yourself or others at risk if you are unwell - not going to work or being out in public if you are sick. And not travelling if you are sick. We need to all unite against Covid-19.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Festival : The NZSO Goes To The Disco and more...

In the endless, anguished debates about how to make classical music more relevant to new audiences, proposals are often put forward to strip away certain elements – reduce the formality ... More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 