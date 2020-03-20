News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Use Of NSAIDs And COVID-19

Friday, 20 March 2020, 10:19 am
Press Release: NZSMI

March 20, 2020 –Consumer healthcare products industry body, the New Zealand Self-Medication Industry Association (SMI), endorses the latest communication and stance from the World Health Organization (WHO) in relation to the suitability of ibuprofen as part of the treatment arsenal for the symptoms of COVID-19.

These over-the-counter (OTC) non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) in New Zealand have been approved by the Government regulatory body, Medsafe, to reduce fever and temporarily relieve aches and pains.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a statement on Twitter confirming that at present, based on currently available information, it does not recommend against the use of ibuprofen.

This statement comes as a result of a flurry of social media chatter earlier in the week where unsubstantiated and often alarmist comments were shared world-wide questioning the suitability of ibuprofen as a symptomatic relief medicine.

WHO says it is consulting with physicians treating COVID-19 patients and are not aware of reports of any negative effects of ibuprofen, beyond the usual known side effects that limit its use in certain populations. They say they are not aware of any clinical or population-based, published data on this topic.

OTC NSAIDs, including ibuprofen, are well-established and rigorously tested medicines that have been used safely for decades, proving effective for the temporary relief of pain and fever.

Based on all available information, SMI is not aware of any scientific evidence supporting claims made in recent days suggesting that the use of NSAIDs, such as ibuprofen, could affect the health outcomes of COVID-19 patients.

That said, individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 should follow the advice provided by their healthcare professional.

This is consistent with updated NSAIDs medicines advice provided by the European Medicines Agency:

“There is currently no scientific evidence establishing a link between ibuprofen and worsening of COVID19.”

“When starting treatment for fever or pain in COVID-19, patients and healthcare professionals should consider all available treatment options including paracetamol and NSAIDs.”

“There is currently no reason for patients taking ibuprofen to interrupt their treatment.”

As always, before using any medicine consumers should read the label, follow the instructions for use (including any label warnings), and seek from advice their doctor or pharmacist if they have any concerns.

 

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZSMI on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Festival : The NZSO Goes To The Disco and more...

In the endless, anguished debates about how to make classical music more relevant to new audiences, proposals are often put forward to strip away certain elements – reduce the formality ... More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 