News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Study Proves Youth Vaping No Gateway To Smoking

Saturday, 21 March 2020, 1:47 pm
Press Release: Vaping Trade Association of New Zealand

New international research shows youth vaping is leading adolescents away from smoking, not towards it. The ‘reverse gateway’ revelation is timely given the bill to regulate vaping is now open for submissions, says the Vaping Trade Association of New Zealand (VTANZ).

Published in the Tobacco Control journal, the study was conducted by leading UK researchers who analysed data from the 2014 - 2017 US National Youth Tobacco Survey which involved nearly 40,000 US teenagers.

It found that only one percent of teens who used an e-cigarette first became established smokers, and they were 85% less likely to go on to be established smokers than those who smoked first.

“This research completely kills off any theory that vaping is a gateway to smoking. In fact, researchers describe vaping as having a ‘protective effect’ in reducing the risk of an adolescent becoming a smoker,” says VTANZ spokesperson, Jonathan Devery.

He says two key points are now well established by researchers: Youth vaping is not a gateway to smoking; and there is no vaping epidemic among our youth.

In January it was confirmed that youth vaping rates remain very low in New Zealand with any vaping largely confined to those who have smoked. This followed University of Auckland researchers assessing data from an annual ASH Year 10 survey of over 27,000 students aged 14 and 15.

Parliament’s Health Select Committee is now calling on the public to make submissions on the Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Vaping) Amendment Bill.

Mr Devery says his association of independent Kiwi vape businesses welcomes strict R18 protection measures. However, it is concerned some of the bill’s restrictions will only lead to more adults smoking, than helping to stop any youth from vaping.

“Vaping has contributed hugely to our record low smoking rates, with vape flavours key to adult smokers successfully quitting tobacco. It makes absolutely no sense to now restrict the availability of popular adult flavours when they’re not leading non-smokers to vaping; very few teenagers are vaping; and vapers are certainly not becoming smokers,” he says.

Mr Devery those wanting to make a submission can do so via the parliamentary website: https://www.parliament.nz/en/pb/sc/make-a-submission/document/52SCHE_SCF_BILL_94933/smokefree-environments-and-regulated-products-vaping

Public submissions on the bill to regulate vaping close on Wednesday, 1 April 2020.

www.vtanz.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Vaping Trade Association of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Festival : The NZSO Goes To The Disco and more...

In the endless, anguished debates about how to make classical music more relevant to new audiences, proposals are often put forward to strip away certain elements – reduce the formality ... More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 