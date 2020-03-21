Information For Visitors To Wellington And Hutt Valley Region Our Hospitals And Clinics

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Saturday, 21 March 2020, 2:00 pm
Press Release: Capital and Coast District Health Board

As part of efforts to keep everyone safe from COVID-19, Capital & Coast and Hutt Valley DHBs are asking people to please limit their visits to patients in Wellington and Hutt Valley region hospitals and to wait outside if picking patients up.

Visitors to high-risk areas — such as ICU — are limited to one visitor at a time, and two visitors at a time on other wards. We are also asking people not to bring in visitors aged under 12 years-old into the hospital.

Visitors to our hospitals can expect to be asked a few questions when they arrive to ensure they are well enough to enter the hospital, and will be expected to sanitise their hands when entering and exiting the hospital.

Anyone who is unwell, or who has been in contact with someone who might have COVID-19, should definitely not visit.

People who clearly appear to be unwell will not be able to enter the hospital and will be asked to contact Healthline, their GP or referred to the Emergency Department.

We understand that families and whanau want to support their loved ones while in hospital, and clinical staff will work with them if there are special circumstances.

We ask people to please respect this new approach and we thank everyone for their patience while we try to ensure our patients, visitors and staff can remain safe.

For our latest news, visit www.ccdhb.org.nz or www.facebook.com/CCDHB

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

