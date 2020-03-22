Community Concerns Following Confirmation Of COVID-19 Case Visit To Palmerston

Southern DHB confirms that an Auckland man diagnosed with COVID-19 was staying with family in the Palmerston area both before and after the World Hereford Cattle Conference in Queenstown 9 – 13 March. He was most likely exposed at the conference but is now recovering well.

The man attended a church service in Palmerston on Sunday morning 15 March and then returned to Auckland where he was diagnosed (exact flight details and relevant locations will be published soon).

His family have been in isolation and members of the church congregation have also been advised to self-isolate since the diagnosis was made. We thank everyone for their cooperation and assistance in this situation.

Public Health South wants to reassure everyone else in the community that their risk of infection is low. We will provide regular updates on any new cases or changes to isolation requirements if necessary but in the meantime everyone should continue to practice social distancing, good hand washing and support each other.

For further information about the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 please see https://covid19.govt.nz/

