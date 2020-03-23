News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Information From The New Zealand College Of Midwives

Monday, 23 March 2020, 4:13 pm
Press Release: NZ College Of Midwives

Acting Chief Executive, Jacqui Anderson:

The New Zealand College of Midwives is in regular communication with the Ministry of Health and DHBs regarding advice to pregnant women in relation to COVID-19.

At this stage (3pm, 23 March 2020), this information is available on the College website https://www.midwife.org.nz/midwives/covid-19/

We will update information and provide more detail as things change, and that information is agreed with the Ministry. This is to ensure that accurate, consistent advice is available to the women of New Zealand and their families. The latest Ministry of Health information is available here https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus

Importantly though, midwives are continuing to practice, following health guidelines.

The Ministry of Health has advised the following relating to “place of birth” (subject to change):

  • If a woman does not have any COVID-19 risk factors and is well, she can choose a birth at home, or in a primary unit (birthing unit) or hospital.
  • If a woman is in self-isolation for COVID-19 risk factors but is well: home birth may be available in some circumstances. Hospital birth is available but it is not an option to birth in primary units.
  • If a woman is self-isolating and has symptoms: hospital birth is her only option.
  • If a woman is confirmed to have Covid-19: hospital birth is her only option.

Additional information here and here

Keeping hospital resources for those who need them, remains a focus.

