News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

GPs Open For Business – But Changing The Way They See Patients

Tuesday, 24 March 2020, 12:59 pm
Press Release: Bay of Plenty District Health Board

Bay of Plenty doctors (GPs) will be open for business, but consulting with more of their patients by phone, email and video while COVID-19 Alert Levels 3 and 4 are in place to help reduce the spread of the virus.

People who are unwell and require face-to-face GP appointments will get them, but some appointments will be done remotely or, in some cases, deferred. Each general practice is developing a plan that will be communicated to patients this week.

The aim is to reduce the number of people physically entering general practices and triage those most in need of face-to-face care. People who have appointments with their GP over the next few days will be contacted to discuss whether a face-to-face appointment is needed.

“There is no suggestion that we stop seeing people altogether or that we will not see unwell patients. The aim is to reduce the number of people that have to physically enter the buildings,” says Fifth Avenue Medical Centre GP and co-chair of the Western Bay of Plenty Primary Health Organisation Dr Luke Bradford.

“We ask that patients with existing appointments don’t phone their GPs to avoid clogging the phone system. Practices will be in touch with you as soon as they can.

“We must stress that GP surgeries are not closing down, or stopping services, but delivering them in a different way. If you are unwell you will still receive medical attention in a timely way.”

Flu vaccinations will continue to be available but delivered in a way that will avoid unnecessary interaction between patients.

Phone, email and video consultations are being rolled out by GPs across New Zealand and follows in the wake of Italy’s experience of COVID-19 which shows the virus was spreading in GP waiting rooms.

“In view of the Government’s suggested restrictions announced yesterday, we believe it is important to keep vulnerable patients safe by reducing the number of people in GP waiting rooms,” says Royal NZ College of GPs President Dr Samantha Murton.

“We have not taken this decision lightly, but we have spoken with many of our health sector colleagues and Māori partners, and we are confident this is the right action to take.

“We want patients to be assured that continuity of care will continue. These are extraordinary times and require extraordinary measures. We are at a crossroads. If we do not act immediately, we will lose an important opportunity to help control this virus and save lives.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Bay of Plenty District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Festival : The NZSO Goes To The Disco and more...

In the endless, anguished debates about how to make classical music more relevant to new audiences, proposals are often put forward to strip away certain elements – reduce the formality ... More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 