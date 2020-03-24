Covid-19 - Skylight Offers Free Support Information Packs To Help Mental Wellbeing

Skylight is already receiving requests to its offer of free ‘Covid-19 support information e-packs’ that have been put together to help with anxiety and stress.

The e-packs (for children/teens), include resources on: “how to strengthen children and teens against anxiety after news of a world trauma”, “helping children cope with fears and worries”, “coping skills for managing emotions.”

The e-packs include details on helplines, and links to more resources on Skylight’s resilience hub.

Skylight’s CEO Heather Henare says, “You might notice your children are behaving differently, or asking questions repeatedly, and wonder if these changes are related to the ‘coronavirus world’ we are now living in. Our ‘Covid-19 e-support information pack’ will be a useful tool for parents, grandparents and caregivers. It will help with exploring and understanding children’s and teenager’s anxiety and assist in develop some strategies.

“Past experiences have shown that young people and children, will pick up fear and anxiety from adults. Sometimes people are not even aware they are impacted and are anxious. It is important to talk to children and young people and reassure them and explain what is going on.”

The not-for-profit, which employs 15 counsellors in Wellington, Auckland, Christchurch, Thames and New Plymouth, is now also offering Skype counselling sessions for children, teenagers and adults.

Jim Donovan, Skylight Trust Chairman, said “The Skylight Board has mobilised its Clinical Team to respond now, for the good of the children and young people who are often the unidentified passive bystanders of what’s going on around them”.

Skylight specialises in providing personalised support information packs, many to health and education professionals. Over 1,183 support packs were sent out during the last financial year.

For more information and to contact Skylight call 0800 299 100 or to order a free ‘Covid-19 Support Information e-pack’ go to www.skylight.org.nz

© Scoop Media

