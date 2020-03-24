News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

MidCentral DHB Prepared To Respond To COVID-19

Tuesday, 24 March 2020, 3:28 pm
Press Release: MidCentral District Health Board

MidCentral DHB will continue to provide essential health services to the community following the Government’s announcement of an escalated Alert Level in response to COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on yesterday that New Zealand has moved to Alert Level 3, effectively immediately on Monday.

MidCentral District Health Board Chief Executive Kathryn Cook said people and whānau could feel reassured that the DHB would still be providing essential and urgent healthcare services to the community during this time.

“I understand this will be an uncertain time for many people in our community but we are doing everything we can to support the MidCentral population at this time.

“Healthcare services are essential and we will continue to provide care to those who need it the most. Our planning and preparation for COVID-19 is ongoing and we have robust systems in place to manage cases of the virus and protect the health of our communities.”

Ms Cook thanked members of the public for their understanding and assistance during this time.

“This is a rapidly changing situation and we do appreciate the understanding of the public as we focus our efforts on COVID-19.”

The Ministry of Health yesterday confirmed a third case of COVID-19 in the MidCentral District Health Board region.

MidCentral DHB’s Medical Officer of Health Dr Robert Weir said the third confirmed case was a woman in her 40s who is self isolating with family in rural Manawatū.

The woman flew from Sydney to Wellington on flight NZ842 on 19 March.

MidCentral DHB’s Public Health Service is working closely with the national contact tracing centre to ensure all close contacts are being followed up.

MidCentral’s first two cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Saturday 21 March.

The first case involved a male in his 40s who had contracted the virus following contact with an overseas visitor in Queenstown. The man has been in self-isolation at home with his family since flying back to Palmerston North on 13 March.

The second case involved a woman in her 20s who returned to Palmerston North from overseas on 16 March. The woman has been in isolation at home since her return.

All three individuals were tested at the designated testing facilties in the MidCentral DHB region.

Dr Weir said all confirmed cases had done everything as they should have, by self isolating upon arriving in the region.

Dr Weir said to minimise the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the advice remains the same.

“Cover coughs and sneezes, wash and dry your hands thoroughly especially after coughing or sneezing, and stay at home if you are sick.

“If you are experiencing symptoms you should contact the dedicated Healthline number - 0800 358 5453. They will refer you for testing or treatment if necessary.”

MidCentral DHB has brought in stricter measures for visitors to Palmerston North Hospital and Horowhenua Heath Centre. These are to ensure the safety of patients, staff and vistors, and more information can be found on the MDHB website.

Further information about COVID-19 can be found on the Ministry of Health website: https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from MidCentral District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Festival : The NZSO Goes To The Disco and more...

In the endless, anguished debates about how to make classical music more relevant to new audiences, proposals are often put forward to strip away certain elements – reduce the formality ... More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 