News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Nurses Must Be Given Personal Protective Equipment Now

Wednesday, 25 March 2020, 8:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Nurses Organisation

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) says some nurses having to deal with potential COVID-19 cases are not being given personal protective equipment (PPE) and that this could result in many unnecessary deaths.

NZNO Kaiwhakahaere Kerri Nuku said the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 (HSAW) is clear that employers have a primary duty of care to ensure the health and safety of their workers, and that this was a critical matter for nurses right now - and for the wellbeing of the public as a whole.

"We have to keep our health workforce safe, especially our nurses who are the very frontline in the fight against COVID-19," Ms Nuku said.

"This includes nurses in hospitals and in primary care providers who provide immediate triage.

"We must also learn the lessons from overseas. Evidence from Italy and China’s Hubei province is compelling that health care workers became a significant vector in the explosion of cases. In Italy, health care workers make up 9 percent of infected patients.

"In Singapore, where they have learned the brutal lessons from Italy and China, there have been no reported COVID-19 transmissions from hospital workers."

She said that in Singapore all health care workers wear regular surgical masks and gloves. Hand washing is rigorously enforced and full PPE is worn, including N95 masks that protect from exposure to COVID-19 droplets in the air, unlike standard surgical masks.

NZNO is meeting daily with the district health boards (DHBS) to address COVID-19 issues affecting its members, including PPE shortages and nurses not having to wear their work clothes home. Ms Nuku said NZNO was impressing upon the DHBs that a national plan - detailing requirements, use and an apparent PPE shortage - must happen now to save lives.

"We expect this plan in place by the end of this week. In the meantime we expect that employers will provide full PPE, including N95 masks, to be used by every nurse wherever and as soon as there is risk.

"Protecting nurses so we can protect others is our most important issue right now."

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Nurses Organisation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Festival : The NZSO Goes To The Disco and more...

In the endless, anguished debates about how to make classical music more relevant to new audiences, proposals are often put forward to strip away certain elements – reduce the formality ... More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 