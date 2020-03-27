News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Tobacco Is Not Essential For Life - ARFNZ

Friday, 27 March 2020, 12:05 pm
Press Release: Asthma and Respiratory Foundation of New Zealand

Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ (ARFNZ) is outraged by a government decision declaring the tobacco industry as essential during the COVID-19 lockdown, and are calling for the decision to be reversed immediately.

The Imperial Tobacco factory in Petone, Lower Hutt, has received permission from the Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment (MBIE) to remain open during the nationwide Stage 4 lockdown, despite almost all other non-essential New Zealand businesses being required to close.

Tobacco smoking kills around 5000 New Zealanders each year, which is at odds with MBIE’s initial statement that only businesses deemed "essential for the provision of life" remain open. Cigarettes do not provide life, says Professor Richard Edwards, public health physician and Scientific Advisory Board member of the Foundation, but actually shorten life for most long-term smokers.

"Smoking is an ongoing health emergency," says Richard, who is also co-director of ASPIRE 2025 Research for Tobacco Free Aotearoa. "This decision is particularly unfortunate given the emerging evidence that COVID-19 infections may be more severe among smokers, and flies in the face of the Government’s commitment to achieve a Smokefree Aotearoa.

Richard says it is outrageous that a tobacco factory whose products are likely to contribute to making the effects of the epidemic worse is deemed essential, while stores that provide truly essential services, like local greengrocers, are forced to close.

"A healthier, more beneficial way for Government to help smokers would be to subsidise over-the-counter nicotine replacements in pharmacies, supermarkets, and petrol stations or, ideally, make them available free of charge," says Richard.

Letitia Harding, ARFNZ Chief Executive, says the Foundation is calling on MBIE to reverse this decision and instead promote the health and well-being of New Zealanders.

"This effectively prioritises the interests of the tobacco industry over retailers that provide a useful service," says Letitia, "It is extremely disappointing to see this supported by the Ministry.

"We understand and empathise with people who are still dependent on nicotine, and that the current lockdown will be incredibly stressful for many people. However, for smokers who feel able to, especially those with respiratory health problems, we urge them to take this opportunity to quit smoking.

"Quitline has many online resources providing advice and support for smokers wishing to quit, and pharmacies remain open for anyone seeking quit smoking aids.

"Let’s make the best of a bad situation, and make the Aotearoa we return to closer to being Smokefree."

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Festival : The NZSO Goes To The Disco and more...

In the endless, anguished debates about how to make classical music more relevant to new audiences, proposals are often put forward to strip away certain elements – reduce the formality ... More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 