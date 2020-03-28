News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Waikato You Can Drive-thru COVID-19 Assessment Centres During Lock Down

Saturday, 28 March 2020, 11:29 am
Press Release: Waikato District Health Board

We would like to remind our communities that they can drive-thru Community Based Assessment Centres (CBAC) during the level 4 lock down period.

Official numbers will be released, but thousands of people have driven-thru this past week thanks to the tireless effort of staff working around the clock to ensure there is a place to go for anyone concerned they might have COVID-19.

Staff are set up across the Waikato and will be there to assess and test people every day.

The test results will take several days for those who have COVID-19 swaps taken.

“We have been building an aeroplane and flying it at the same time with these centres. We set them up in 48 hours, it’s an immense amount of work and I’m so proud of our healthcare team and partnership with Civil Defence, Councils and Iwi to achieve what we have” says Dr Damian Tomic, Waikato DHB clinical director of planning.

You need to attend a CBAC if you are displaying flu-like systems or have recently travelled.

Firstly, phone Healthline on 0800 358 5453. Healthline will provide guidance on whether assessment and testing is needed. If you cannot get through to Healthline you can also phone your general practice/doctor for advice.

Open centres:

  • Claudelands Event Centre
    Open daily from 8am to 8pm daily
    Entrance Gate 3, Brooklyn Road, Hamilton
    • Drive-Thru, Gate 3
  • Tokoroa Hospital
    Open daily 8am to 3pm 
    5-75 Maraetai Road Tokoroa
    • Drive-Thru
  • Ngaruawahia Panthers Rugby League Club
    Opening Thursday 26 March - 9am to 3pm
    Whatawhata Road Ngaruawahia
    • Drive-Thru
  • Taumarunui Hospital campus
    Opening Thursday 26 March - 9am to 3pm 
    63 Kururau Rd, Taumarunui 3920
    • Drive-Thru
  • Huntly War Memorial Hall
    Opening Friday 27 March - 10.30am to 3pm 
    Wight St Street, Huntly
    • Drive-Thru
  • Te Kuiti Hospital 
    Opening Friday 27 March - 9am to 3pm 
    10 Eketone Street, Te Kuiti
    • Drive-Thru
  • Silver Fern Event Centre, Te Aroha
    Opening Saturday 28 March - 9am to 3pm 
    44 Stanley Avenue, Te Aroha
    • Drive-Thru

GPs that are offering COVID-19 assessments:

  • Te Korowai Hauora o Hauraki Thames
    830am to 4.30pm Monday to Sunday
    210 Richmond Rd
    Thames
    Ph: 07 868 0033
    Ph: 0508 835 676
  • Tui Medical Centre
    Opening hours
    8am to 4.30pm Monday to Sunday
    26 Bryant Road, Te Rapa
    Hamilton
    Ph: 0800 175 175 ext.: 1 for COVID-19 line

Edit: Please note Huntly opens at 9am.

Please keep watch here as times may change daily: https://www.waikatodhbnewsroom.co.nz/2020/03/28/waikato-you-can-drive-thru-covid-19-assessment-centres-during-lock-down/

