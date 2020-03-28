Waikato You Can Drive-thru COVID-19 Assessment Centres During Lock Down

We would like to remind our communities that they can drive-thru Community Based Assessment Centres (CBAC) during the level 4 lock down period.

Official numbers will be released, but thousands of people have driven-thru this past week thanks to the tireless effort of staff working around the clock to ensure there is a place to go for anyone concerned they might have COVID-19.

Staff are set up across the Waikato and will be there to assess and test people every day.

The test results will take several days for those who have COVID-19 swaps taken.

“We have been building an aeroplane and flying it at the same time with these centres. We set them up in 48 hours, it’s an immense amount of work and I’m so proud of our healthcare team and partnership with Civil Defence, Councils and Iwi to achieve what we have” says Dr Damian Tomic, Waikato DHB clinical director of planning.

You need to attend a CBAC if you are displaying flu-like systems or have recently travelled.

Firstly, phone Healthline on 0800 358 5453. Healthline will provide guidance on whether assessment and testing is needed. If you cannot get through to Healthline you can also phone your general practice/doctor for advice.

Open centres:

Claudelands Event Centre

Open daily from 8am to 8pm daily

Entrance Gate 3, Brooklyn Road, Hamilton Drive-Thru, Gate 3

Open daily from 8am to 8pm daily Entrance Gate 3, Brooklyn Road, Hamilton Tokoroa Hospital

Open daily 8am to 3pm

5-75 Maraetai Road Tokoroa Drive-Thru

Open daily 8am to 3pm 5-75 Maraetai Road Tokoroa Ngaruawahia Panthers Rugby League Club

Opening Thursday 26 March - 9am to 3pm

Whatawhata Road Ngaruawahia Drive-Thru

Opening Thursday 26 March - 9am to 3pm Whatawhata Road Ngaruawahia Taumarunui Hospital campus

Opening Thursday 26 March - 9am to 3pm

63 Kururau Rd, Taumarunui 3920 Drive-Thru

Opening Thursday 26 March - 9am to 3pm 63 Kururau Rd, Taumarunui 3920 Huntly War Memorial Hall

Opening Friday 27 March - 10.30am to 3pm

Wight St Street, Huntly Drive-Thru

Opening Friday 27 March - 10.30am to 3pm Wight St Street, Huntly Te Kuiti Hospital

Opening Friday 27 March - 9am to 3pm

10 Eketone Street, Te Kuiti Drive-Thru

Opening Friday 27 March - 9am to 3pm 10 Eketone Street, Te Kuiti Silver Fern Event Centre, Te Aroha

Opening Saturday 28 March - 9am to 3pm

44 Stanley Avenue, Te Aroha Drive-Thru

Opening Saturday 28 March - 9am to 3pm 44 Stanley Avenue, Te Aroha

GPs that are offering COVID-19 assessments:

Te Korowai Hauora o Hauraki Thames

830am to 4.30pm Monday to Sunday

210 Richmond Rd

Thames

Ph: 07 868 0033

Ph: 0508 835 676

830am to 4.30pm Monday to Sunday 210 Richmond Rd Thames Ph: 07 868 0033 Ph: 0508 835 676 Tui Medical Centre

Opening hours

8am to 4.30pm Monday to Sunday

26 Bryant Road, Te Rapa

Hamilton

Ph: 0800 175 175 ext.: 1 for COVID-19 line

Edit: Please note Huntly opens at 9am.

Please keep watch here as times may change daily: https://www.waikatodhbnewsroom.co.nz/2020/03/28/waikato-you-can-drive-thru-covid-19-assessment-centres-during-lock-down/

