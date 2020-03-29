News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Eleven New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In Southern District

Sunday, 29 March 2020, 6:16 pm
Press Release: Southern District Health Board

Eleven new Southern DHB COVID-19 cases were announced today. The total number of Southern cases is now 70. This includes 69 confirmed cases and one probable case, as of late yesterday. One Southern case is in Dunedin Hospital in a designated COVID-19 ward.

Location and announcement of cases

District Health Boards report all new cases to the Ministry of Health by 8.00am each day.

The Ministry of Health announces national case numbers at 1.00pm daily, based on totals as of 8.00am.

Southern DHB updates this list https://www.southernhealth.nz/sdhdCOVID19/cases-updates by 4pm each day to reflect what has been announced by the Ministry of Health. This list now includes the location of each case down to Territorial Authority (TA level). More specific locations will not be disclosed while case numbers are low in a TA area. This is to protect patient confidentiality.

While there can be a lag between confirmation of cases and public notification of those cases, this lag does not create any public health risk.

Anyone who is tested for COVID-19 goes into immediate self-isolation while awaiting results and further advice. Contact tracing starts for people who test positive as soon as test results are received. Close contacts of the positive case are identified and informed and isolated immediately.

Clusters in Southern region

The Southern region has the second highest number of COVID-19 cases in New Zealand. Most Southern cases are directly linked to international travel, the World Hereford Conference and the Wanaka A&P Show.

General reminder about prevention, symptoms and testing

Anyone who has developed symptoms suggestive of COVID-19, such as cough, fever or difficult breathing, should contact Healthline 0800 358 5453, their local CBAC (see below) or their family GP as they may need testing.

Again, we call upon the community to provide support to and respect the privacy of the affected people, and we thank everyone who for cooperating with requests to self-isolate.

Southern DHB continues to remind the public that the best way they can help with the COVID-19 response is to:

- Keep two metres physical distance from others

- Stay home to avoid exposure to illness

- Practice good personal hygiene and cleaning practices

Update on CBACs

Community Based Assessment Centres (CBACs) provide local COVID-19 testing in a safe and organised way.

They are not drop-in centres and will not accept walk-ins. Patients must phone ahead for assessment.

Do you think you might have COVID-19?

The steps for getting tested are:

Call your GP, Healthline or your local CBAC for assessment by a medical expert over the phone

If you meet case criteria during your phone assessment, you will be referred to a CBAC for testing

CBACs are now open 9am-5pm daily in Invercargill, Dunedin and Queenstown. Designated general practices are set up for COVID-19 testing in areas that don’t have a CBAC in operation.

Dunedin CBAC

398 Cumberland Street, Dunedin

022 001 7624

Invercargill CBAC

40 Clyde Street, Invercargill

022 010 4598

Queenstown CBAC

1/719 Gibbston Highway, Frankton Lake Hayes 9371

022 010 3860

