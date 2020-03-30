News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Christchurch Mindfulness Start-up Release 28-day Course For People In Isolation

Monday, 30 March 2020, 12:52 pm
Press Release: Wanderble

The Mental Health Foundation warns that many people are feeling additional stress and anxiety as the covid-19 pandemic unfolds around us. Unfortunately, stress and anxiety only decrease our body’s immunity.

Research shows that mindfulness can reduce stress and anxiety as well as improve immunity.

Christchurch-based mindfulness start-up, Wanderble, has created a 28-day mindfulness in isolation course. The guided audio programme is delivered by email. The course is designed to keep New Zealanders in isolation company and to encourage them to use the time to build a healthy new mindfulness habit.

Wanderble co-founder Kris Herbert says, “Mindfulness is one of the most powerful tools we have to fight the anxiety that every one of us is feeling at this time. The science over the last 40 years is clear and we now want to make these really simple, healthful practices available to as many people as possible. It’s one of the ways we can use the time at home to learn new things.”

The course includes mindful handwashing and techniques to minimise the emotional impact of constantly absorbing the latest news. There is also a session on using mindfulness to get better sleep and to connect with others.

“You can think of mindfulness as the mental hygiene required to get through the pandemic,” Herbert says.

Anyone can get free access to the course from today at: https://wanderble.com/isolation-course/

 

Background

Wanderble is one of 25 Christchurch start-ups to be part of Te Ohaka - the Centre for Growth and Innovation. The company has built a workplace mindfulness product, which is currently available free of charge to anyone, anywhere. Wanderble is working with the University of Canterbury to study the impacts of this workplace mindfulness intervention.

 

