News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Veterinarians Available For Essential Services Only

Monday, 30 March 2020, 3:45 pm
Press Release: NZVA

The clear message from health officials is to stay at home and save lives

Apart from walking your dog, this largely applies to you and your pets except for essential services, which includes emergencies.

Veterinarians have been confirmed as part of the essential response team helping to support us all during the COVID-19 crisis, however this does not mean you can drop by your local veterinarian for your pet’s check-up.

The New Zealand Veterinary Association (NZVA), the Veterinary Council of New Zealand (VCNZ), the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) and School of Veterinary Science, Massey University want to clarify what constitutes veterinary essential services in the current situation.

"For pets, the only work to be done at this time is treating animals in emergency situations where they are injured - for example, an animal hit by a car - or when there is a genuine risk to their welfare. We are also providing essential services where not providing care will have poor long-term animal welfare implications," says Dr Helen Beattie, chief veterinary officer at NZVA.

"The message we want to reiterate is for people to call ahead and allow veterinarians to first discuss your situation with you over the phone. If it is a genuine emergency then the veterinarian will arrange to see you and ensure best practice handling methods that will safeguard your safety and their own while attending to the urgent needs of your pet."

The same principle applies for large animal services. "Veterinarians can only be on farm for truly essential work while we’re in lockdown," says Dr Seton Butler, Professional Advisor at VCNZ. "Farmers can still call their veterinarians for advice, but you can’t expect business as usual. The focus is on maintaining essential, short-term animal health programmes to protect animal welfare and keep food production going."

We also want to reassure people concerning the transmission of COVID-19 from their pets. There is currently no evidence that pets or production animals actively transmit the virus. Our advice is to follow good hygiene practices and always wash your hands after handling your pet, as a sensible precaution.

Remember your pets are part of your bubble so you should observe the usual social distancing rules and not allow anyone outside your bubble to pat or stroke your pet.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZVA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Festival : The NZSO Goes To The Disco and more...

In the endless, anguished debates about how to make classical music more relevant to new audiences, proposals are often put forward to strip away certain elements – reduce the formality ... More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 