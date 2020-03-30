COVID-19 Community Testing Network Expands In Auckland, With Five Additional Centres
Five additional COVID-19 testing centres are now up-and-running across metro Auckland, ensuring even better community-based access to swabbing for those who meet the clinical criteria.
In addition to the five urban clinics and two rural clinics opened a week ago, an additional five clinics have started operating over the weekend and today, increasing the network to 12 locations. Each clinic has the capacity to take more than 100 swabs per day.
Waitematā DHB CEO and Northern Region lead CEO for emergency planning Dr Dale Bramley said he was pleased to see new centres opening to cater specifically to the needs of the Māori and Pacific populations.
“Over the last nine days, the clinics have taken 3831 swabs across metro Auckland. The extension of this network with the addition of further testing points enables better reach into our communities,” Dr Bramley said.
“The opening of Māori and Pacific-focused clinics means we can ensure a culturally appropriate approach that will further reduce barriers to testing and ensure that any positive cases can be closely monitored and managed.”
The new clinics are:
- AUT Integrated Health, Northcote
- Spectrum House, Howick
- Langimalie Health Centre, Panmure (Pacific provider)
- Pukekohe Family Health Centre
- Whānau House, Henderson (Māori provider)
These are in addition to the existing clinics:
- Henderson Specialist Centre
- White Cross, St Lukes
- Local Doctors Airport Oaks Clinic, Mangere
- Takanini Urgent Care Clinic
- Shorecare, Northcross
- Oneroa Accident and Medical, Waiheke Island
- Coast to Coast Healthcare, Wellsford
General Manager Primary Care, Matt Hannant said that from today, testing in the community would transition almost exclusively to the 12 testing centres, with some designated general practices and urgent care centres continuing to support this new model.
“This will enable general practices to focus on non-COVID-19-related care for their communities,” Mr Hannant said.
“Although this is a busy time for the health system, it is important that people still reach out to their GP with any health concerns, ideally via their practice’s patient portal. Care for normal health issues will still be provided and practices are open, although they have moved to phone and video consultations wherever possible.
“It is also important that the public understands hospital emergency departments still have capacity to help people in genuine need of emergency care.
“Over recent days, we have seen a pattern of people presenting to EDs at a very late stage when they are seriously ill. The message we want people to hear is that it is still okay to access the hospital ED before health concerns become critical.”
Community Based COVID-19 Testing Centres:
|Location
|Centre Name, Address and Opening Hours
|Referral Process
|NORTH
Shorecare Northcross
948 East Coast Rd, Northcross, Auckland
Open 8am – 4pm
No referrals after 3pm
Patients to call and book an appointment
NO WALK-INS ACCEPTED
021 256 6321
|NORTH
AUT Integrated Health
3 Akoranga Drive, Northcote, Auckland
Open 8am – 4pm
No referrals after 3pm
Walk-ins accepted
|WEST
Henderson Specialist Centre
131 Lincoln Rd, Henderson, Auckland
Open 8am – 4pm
No referrals after 3pm
Walk-ins accepted
|WEST
Whānau House, Waipareira Trust Henderson
6-8 Pioneer Street, Henderson, Auckland
Open 8am – 4pm
No referrals after 3pm
Walk-ins accepted
|CENTRAL
White Cross St Lukes Urgent Care Clinic
52 St Lukes Road, Mount Albert, Auckland
Open 8am – 4pm
No referrals after 3pm
Walk-ins accepted
|CENTRAL
Langimalie Health Centre, Panmure
161 Queens Road,
Car Park Entrance Domain Road, Panmure, Auckland,
Open 8am – 4pm
No referrals after 3pm
Walk-ins accepted
|EAST
Spectrum House
260 Botany Road, Howick, Auckland
Open 8am – 4pm
No referrals after 3pm
Walk-ins accepted
|SOUTH
Local Doctors Airport Oaks
149a Kirkbride Road, Mangere, Auckland
Open 8am – 4pm
No referrals after 3pm
Walk-ins accepted
|SOUTH
Takanini COVID Testing Clinic
106 Great South Road, Takanini, Auckland
Open 8am – 4pm
No referrals after 3pm
Walk-ins accepted
|SOUTH
Pukekohe Family Health Centre
10 West Street, Pukekohe, Auckland
Open 8am – 4pm
No referrals after 3pm
Walk-ins accepted
|RURAL NORTH
Wellsford Dedicated Testing Centre at Coast to Coast Healthcare
220 Rodney St, Wellsford
Open 8am – 4pm
No referrals after 3pm
Walk-ins accepted
|WAIHEKE
Oneroa Accident and Medical (Waiheke Island)
132 Ocean View Road, Oneroa, Waiheke
Open 8am – 4pm
No referrals after 3pm
Patients can call the site or their GP to arrange testing |022 069 4524