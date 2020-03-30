News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

COVID-19 Community Testing Network Expands In Auckland, With Five Additional Centres

Monday, 30 March 2020, 4:07 pm
Press Release: Joint Press Release

Five additional COVID-19 testing centres are now up-and-running across metro Auckland, ensuring even better community-based access to swabbing for those who meet the clinical criteria.

In addition to the five urban clinics and two rural clinics opened a week ago, an additional five clinics have started operating over the weekend and today, increasing the network to 12 locations. Each clinic has the capacity to take more than 100 swabs per day.

Waitematā DHB CEO and Northern Region lead CEO for emergency planning Dr Dale Bramley said he was pleased to see new centres opening to cater specifically to the needs of the Māori and Pacific populations.

“Over the last nine days, the clinics have taken 3831 swabs across metro Auckland. The extension of this network with the addition of further testing points enables better reach into our communities,” Dr Bramley said.

“The opening of Māori and Pacific-focused clinics means we can ensure a culturally appropriate approach that will further reduce barriers to testing and ensure that any positive cases can be closely monitored and managed.”

The new clinics are:

  • AUT Integrated Health, Northcote
  • Spectrum House, Howick
  • Langimalie Health Centre, Panmure (Pacific provider)
  • Pukekohe Family Health Centre
  • Whānau House, Henderson (Māori provider)

These are in addition to the existing clinics:

  • Henderson Specialist Centre
  • White Cross, St Lukes
  • Local Doctors Airport Oaks Clinic, Mangere
  • Takanini Urgent Care Clinic
  • Shorecare, Northcross
  • Oneroa Accident and Medical, Waiheke Island
  • Coast to Coast Healthcare, Wellsford

General Manager Primary Care, Matt Hannant said that from today, testing in the community would transition almost exclusively to the 12 testing centres, with some designated general practices and urgent care centres continuing to support this new model.

“This will enable general practices to focus on non-COVID-19-related care for their communities,” Mr Hannant said.

“Although this is a busy time for the health system, it is important that people still reach out to their GP with any health concerns, ideally via their practice’s patient portal. Care for normal health issues will still be provided and practices are open, although they have moved to phone and video consultations wherever possible.

“It is also important that the public understands hospital emergency departments still have capacity to help people in genuine need of emergency care.

“Over recent days, we have seen a pattern of people presenting to EDs at a very late stage when they are seriously ill. The message we want people to hear is that it is still okay to access the hospital ED before health concerns become critical.”

- Ends -

Media contact

Northern Regional Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC) media line: 09 375 3499

Notes for Editors

Community Based COVID-19 Testing Centres:

LocationCentre Name, Address and Opening HoursReferral Process
NORTH

Shorecare Northcross

948 East Coast Rd, Northcross, Auckland

Open 8am – 4pm

No referrals after 3pm

Patients to call and book an appointment

NO WALK-INS ACCEPTED

021 256 6321

NORTH

AUT Integrated Health

3 Akoranga Drive, Northcote, Auckland

Open 8am – 4pm

No referrals after 3pm

Walk-ins accepted

WEST

Henderson Specialist Centre

131 Lincoln Rd, Henderson, Auckland

Open 8am – 4pm

No referrals after 3pm

Walk-ins accepted

WEST

Whānau House, Waipareira Trust Henderson

6-8 Pioneer Street, Henderson, Auckland

Open 8am – 4pm

No referrals after 3pm

Walk-ins accepted

CENTRAL

White Cross St Lukes Urgent Care Clinic

52 St Lukes Road, Mount Albert, Auckland

Open 8am – 4pm

No referrals after 3pm

Walk-ins accepted

CENTRAL

Langimalie Health Centre, Panmure

161 Queens Road,

Car Park Entrance Domain Road, Panmure, Auckland,

Open 8am – 4pm

No referrals after 3pm

Walk-ins accepted

EAST

Spectrum House

260 Botany Road, Howick, Auckland

Open 8am – 4pm

No referrals after 3pm

Walk-ins accepted

SOUTH

Local Doctors Airport Oaks

149a Kirkbride Road, Mangere, Auckland

Open 8am – 4pm

No referrals after 3pm

Walk-ins accepted

SOUTH

Takanini COVID Testing Clinic

106 Great South Road, Takanini, Auckland

Open 8am – 4pm

No referrals after 3pm

Walk-ins accepted

SOUTH

Pukekohe Family Health Centre

10 West Street, Pukekohe, Auckland

Open 8am – 4pm

No referrals after 3pm

Walk-ins accepted

RURAL NORTH

Wellsford Dedicated Testing Centre at Coast to Coast Healthcare

220 Rodney St, Wellsford

Open 8am – 4pm

No referrals after 3pm

Walk-ins accepted

WAIHEKE

Oneroa Accident and Medical (Waiheke Island)

132 Ocean View Road, Oneroa, Waiheke

Open 8am – 4pm

No referrals after 3pm

Patients can call the site or their GP to arrange testing |022 069 4524

