Waikato DHB Confirms 49 COVID-19 Cases In Matamata

Waikato DHB has confirmed 49 COVID-19 cases in Matamata as of April 3. All four cases confirmed since yesterday are believed to be linked either directly or indirectly to the Redoubt Bar.
Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project
Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>
Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats
Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>
Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>
Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare
Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>