Now Available, "The Quarantine Handbook," The Relief You Have Been Waiting For

Saturday, 4 April 2020, 7:46 am
Press Release: PR.COM

Now ranked #1 on Amazon New Releases in Psychology of Creativity & Genius, why one book is a much-needed medicine for stress relief during COVID-19

Barbadian author, Gi Gi O’Brien releases "The Quarantine Handbook." Much like fellow Bajan Rihanna, this 31-year-old has headed the global cry for some type of relief and in response has written and self-published her book in a mere 11 days. The go-to-guide is an uncontaminated breath of fresh air that preserves mental health in times of crisis. She speaks of the hygiene factors the news isn’t mentioning and what mental immunity does for resistance against disease.

The book’s inspiring finale proves to empower and reshape the mindset around coronavirus by redefining it and introduces "O’Brien’s 5H Hierarchy for Self-Evolution" which gives Abraham Maslow a run for his money. The short and soothing informational resource is landscaped against the backdrop of Gi Gi’s partially paranoid family in the Caribbean who rely on humor to stay head above these virus-infected waters.

Nations are witnessing an exponential unfolding of the COVID-19 catastrophe and this witty handbook is the life-line for evolution in self-isolation, reminding us that the fondly fading memories of life before coronavirus can still find a place in our hearts. Just in time for April Fools, "The Quarantine Handbook" brings the medicine of laughter to its pages with some life-changing tips to find your own paradise in this pandemic.

“Historically the world has turned to humor in times of crisis, call it a coping mechanism or just call it a hall pass to be indecent as we grow accustomed to an apocalypse-adjacent life.” - Gi Gi O'Brien

Author Bio - The Quarantine Handbook now available on the website and Amazon.

