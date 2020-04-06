Feast On Feijoas To Keep Your Immunity Levels Up

Feijoas are coming into season at just the right time as Kiwis search for new ways to boost their immunity and overall health.

This year’s feijoa crop will peak in April and remain in plentiful supply until the end of June. Consuming two feijoas provides 64 per cent of your recommended daily intake of vitamin C and Feijoa Association Director, Julia Third says they are a useful – and tasty snack to have on hand at this time of year.

“Feijoas are really high in vitamin C. With the flu season coming up, it’s more important than ever to consume plenty of fresh fruit to boost our immune systems and fight off any coughs, colds or bugs,” she says.

Feijoas are a source of fibre which helps you feel fuller for longer and is important for digestive health.

Breakfast is an ideal time to include feijoas in your diet. Scoop out the flesh and enjoy them with a dollop of yoghurt or add some to your cereal or warm bowl of porridge. Feijoa smoothies are also delicious and can be made with either milk or coconut water for a non-dairy option.

Other popular serving ideas include making feijoa chutney, muffins or simply eating them straight off the tree. “Generations of New Zealanders have grown up eating as many feijoas as they can handle from the tree in their back garden. The flavour is truly unique so make sure you enjoy them while they’re in season this year.”

Third says this year’s crop is approximately 20 per cent higher than last year’s volume, with around 1500 tonnes expected to be harvested this season.

“Feijoas are successfully grown in many parts of the country including Nelson/Tasman, Gisborne, Bay of Plenty, Waikato, Auckland and in the Far North. This year’s drought has provided an extra challenge but for orchards with irrigation the fruit size will be on par with previous years.”

