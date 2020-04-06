BOP HEALTH COVID-19 Response Launches New Website

The BOP HEALTH COVID-19 Response has created a new website to help address the Bay of Plenty and Lakes community’s COVID-19 questions.

The website has the latest health updates relating to COVID-19, plus answers to frequently asked questions. You can find it at: covid19.bopdhb.govt.nz. A BOP HEALTH Facebook page has also been developed.

BOP HEALTH COVID-19 Response is a joint initiative by Toi Te Ora Public Health, Bay of Plenty District Health Board and Lakes District Health Board – uniting the people of the Bay of Plenty and Lakes by providing information on the local response to COVID-19.

We are also working closely with the Bay of Plenty Civil Defence and Emergency Management Group, and are in touch with the councils within our district health board areas.

Enquiries to the BOP HEALTH COVID-19 response team can be emailed to: bopcovid19@bopdhb.govt.nz and the latest panui (newsletter) is available here.

Meanwhile, Te Rōpū Whakakaupapa Urutā , the National Māori Pandemic Group lead by Māori medical experts, have developed a new website and Facebook page specifically for whānau Māori with information, advice and resources about the COVID-19 pandemic - particularly around tikanga Māori. See https://www.uruta.maori.nz and www.facebook.com/TRWU20.

