Additional 20 Rosewood Rest Home & Hospital Residents To Be Relocated

Friday, 10 April 2020, 4:20 pm
Press Release: Canterbury and West Coast District Health Boards

Following ongoing challenges finding replacement staff for Rosewood Rest Home and Hospital, Canterbury DHB’s Chief Executive, David Meates has authorised the relocation of 20 Rosewood residents currently in the home’s hospital-level care wing.

The residents will move to new homes in other aged care facilities providing hospital-level care over the next week.

“Families have been contacted and are central to our decision-making about where residents are moved to. Thankfully, there are a number of rest homes who have hospital-level rooms available. We expect all residents to be safely relocated to their new homes by the end of next week.

“We know this is disruptive for both residents and their whānau, but under the present circumstances it is the safest option while we’re unable to find appropriate staff to work at Rosewood to provide care to this group of vulnerable older people.

“Once this group of 20 has been relocated, 24 residents will remain at Rosewood. We are confident we’ll have sufficient staff to care for these remaining residents until such time that some of the original Rosewood staff will be out of their isolation period and cleared to return to work.

David Meates said as of today one further case of COVID-19 has been confirmed as part of the Rosewood Cluster.

“Our utmost priority is to keep residents safe,” David Meates said.

Editor’s note: Earlier this week 20 residents from one of Rosewood’s dementia wards were relocated from Rosewood to Burwood Hospital where they could safely isolate as a group. Our media release on this move is here.

Updated case numbers:

As at Saturday afternoon 10 April there are 28 cases of COVID-19 linked with the Rosewood cluster.

This comprises 15 staff – 5 confirmed and 10 probable 

and 13 residents – 6 confirmed and 7 probable

