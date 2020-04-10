New Podcast: Improving Handwashing Access Is Vital To Combating COVID-19

The novel coronavirus continues to test health systems and economies worldwide. In this podcast, ADBI’s KE Seetha Ram discusses barriers to a simple life saving action to reduce exposure to COVID-19 – handwashing – and how efforts to further strengthen sanitation management can help communities in developing Asia and the Pacific thrive again.

View full playlist of audio insights into ADBI’s ideas for developing Asia and the Pacific.

Follow us on SoundCloud, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Blubrry, Tunein, or subscribe on iTunes.

