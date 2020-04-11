News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

BOP Health COVID-19 Response - Issue No. 2

Saturday, 11 April 2020, 3:02 pm
Press Release: Bay of Plenty District Health Board

The BOP HEALTH COVID-19 Response is a joint initiative by Toi Te Ora Public Health (Toi Te Ora), and the Bay of Plenty and Lakes District Health Boards – uniting the people of the Bay of Plenty and Lakes by providing information on the local response to COVID-19. We are also working closely with the BOP Civil Defence and Emergency Management Group, and in touch with all the councils in our district health board areas.

Welcome to the second pānui for BOP HEALTH COVID-19 Response. Read the pānui here.

BOP HEALTH has created a new website to help address any COVID-19 questions. The website has the latest health updates relating to COVID-19, plus answers to frequently asked questions. You can find it at: covid19.bopdhb.govt.nz.

Enquiries to the BOP HEALTH COVID-19 response team can be emailed to: bopcovid19@bopdhb.govt.nz

Ngā mihi

BOPCovid19 response coordinator
On behalf of BOPDHB, Lakes DHB and Toi Te Ora

