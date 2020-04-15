News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Extended Lock-down Could Create Additional Risks For Older People’s Health.

Wednesday, 15 April 2020, 11:46 am
Press Release: University of Otago

Loneliness and social isolation due to an extended lock-down could increase the mental and physical vulnerabilities of the more than 400,000 New Zealanders aged over 70, an elder care expert warns.

Dr Hamish Jamieson is a University of Otago, Christchurch researcher and geriatrician. He says while COVID-19 is a real threat to the health of older people, the impact of loneliness, social isolation and having less contact with their GP could also be dangerous.

With older people likely to be in lock-down for much longer than the general population, there is an urgent need for nationally-co-ordinated initiatives that safeguard their mental and physical health and keep them connected to the world, Dr Jamieson says.

One good initiative is by Auckland Libraries whose staff are using their time while facilities are closed to contact isolated elderly. Dr Jamieson says this initiative could be rolled out around the country in a co-ordinated way, and could include staff from other central or local Government agencies (such as staff at swimming pools and gyms) who cannot perform their duties due to the lock-down.

Cabinet will meet next week to discuss a possible step-down from the current Alert Level 4. While this could mean more freedom of movement for the majority of New Zealanders, the more than 400,000 Kiwis aged over 70 will still likely face isolation at home. At Level 3, the Government strongly advised those aged over 70 or with vulnerabilities such as existing health conditions to remain at home to avoid contracting COVID-19.

Dr Jamieson says loneliness and social isolation are linked to a number of poor health outcomes and often prematurely force otherwise well older people into rest homes.

A study by Dr Jamieson and colleagues, published in 2017, found one in five elderly New Zealanders described themselves as being ‘chronically lonely’. This number is likely to increase under extended lock-down conditions for the elderly, he says.

“If you are socially isolated and lonely you are more at risk of depression and anxiety, and some chronic conditions, such as pain, can become worse,’’ he says.

Another study by Dr Jamieson and his colleagues, published last year, found older people who described themselves as lonely were almost 20 per cent more likely than others to move into a rest home, even when physically well.

Dr Jamieson praised the Government for spreading the message that people should definitely seek medical care for non-COVID illnesses, and not be put off by a fear of contracting the virus. He hopes older people hear and heed the message.

“COVID-19 is getting a lot of headlines but the numbers are low compared to the general population. Of equal importance is the general health of older people and they should not neglect this, including letting their GP know about any issues with their health from ongoing problems.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from University of Otago on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 