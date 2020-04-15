SDHB Daily Media Update - Wednesday 15 April 202

New cases in Southern

The Ministry of Health announced three new COVID-19 case in the Southern region today, bringing the region’s total to 213. Confirmed and probable cases are combined for this and future totals, to match Ministry case reporting.

For a breakdown by Territorial Authority please visit the Southern Health website https://www.southernhealth.nz/sdhdCOVID19/cases-updates

116 people in our district are now classified as recovered.

Invercargill deceased – more information sought

We have today received a number of media inquiries that emergency services attended a home in Invercargill last night where the patient had died.

Our thoughts are with the patient’s family at this sad time and we ask that their privacy is respected.

Media will be aware that the Ministry of Health is the lead agency for the COVID-19 response. In his briefing this afternoon, the Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said he had requested more information on the patient’s cause of death before making comment.

* Comments attributable to Chris Fleming, Chief Executive, Southern DHB.

