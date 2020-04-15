Waikato DHB Releases District COVID-19 Case Numbers

Following updated guidance from the National Health Coordination Centre at the Ministry of Health, Waikato DHB will be releasing a regular breakdown of its district wide COVID-19 case numbers from today.

The guidance had until recently required reporting to be done at a regional level due to patient privacy considerations which have now been worked through to ensure the release of this information does not breach any person’s right to privacy.

The DHB will be publishing the figures daily on its website as well as providing figures to local authorities.

“These figures will give the community a clearer picture of what is happening in their area. It’s important to note however that if there are no reported cases in a particular district it doesn’t mean that the risk of infection does not exist as people may be asymptomatic with COVID-19 and everyone should continue to follow the government guidance on social distancing and hand hygiene.” Waikato DHB Chief Executive Dr Kevin Snee said.

The data will be available at https://www.waikatodhb.health.nz/your-health/covid-19-in-waikato/

