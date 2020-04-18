News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

COVID Cases Remain At 41 In Hawke’s Bay – 20 Now Recovered

Saturday, 18 April 2020, 1:28 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay District Health Board

Twenty out of 41 people with COVID-19 in Hawke’s Bay have since recovered.

The region’s total remains at 41 with no new cases reported by the Ministry of Health today.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Rachel Eyre said it was pleasing half of the region’s confirmed cases had since recovered from COVID-19.

“We have now swabbed 2797 people in Hawke’s Bay for COVID-19 and I am cautiously optimistic that we are continuing to see the return of negative results.,” said Dr Eyre.

“It is very pleasing news to have five straight days of no new cases. However, we must continue to test anyone unwell with symptoms, even if mild, to ensure we have the most accurate picture of any potential COVID spread in our region,” she said.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include cold or flu-like illness with one or more of the following: a fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, a runny nose or loss of smell.

Anyone showing symptoms, even if mild, should contact their GP or phone Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for free to be assessed for testing.

-ENDS-

 

Current Hawke’s Bay COVID-19 numbers: 18 April, 2020

These numbers are updated each afternoon following the Ministry of Health update

Confirmed & probable cases in Hawke’s Bay41
Recovered cases in Hawke’s Bay20
 Current casesRecovered cases
Hastings district149
Wairoa district31
Central Hawke’s Bay00
Napier2410
Number of cases in hospital in Hawke’s BayNil
Total number of tests in Hawke’s Bay2797 (17 April)
Click here to see national figures on the Ministry of Health website

Find more from Hawke's Bay District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
