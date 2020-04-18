SDHB COVID-19 Media Update 18 April 2020

New cases in Southern

The Ministry of Health has announced two new COVID-19 cases in the Southern district today, taking the region’s total to 216. Confirmed and probable cases are combined for this and future totals, to match Ministry case reporting.

For a breakdown by Territorial Authority please visit the Southern Health website https://www.southernhealth.nz/sdhbCOVID19/cases-updates

152 people in our district are now classified as recovered.

Note: Waitaki District has 0 Covid cases.

Queenstown pop up testing results

The Southern DHB has received all of the results back from Thursday’s pop up testing in Queenstown. All results are negative.

© Scoop Media

