News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

COVID-19 Sentinel Community Testing Undertaken In Auckland

Saturday, 18 April 2020, 3:25 pm
Press Release: Northern Region Health Coordination Centre

A total of 300 people have provided swabs for COVID-19 testing at two sentinel community testing locations in Auckland today.

Testing was undertaken in Mangere and Henderson, with 150 swabs taken from members of the public who volunteered for testing at each location.

Waitemata DHB CEO and COVID-19 regional lead Dr Dale Bramley said data from the additional testing would assist national decision-making on the management of the pandemic.

“It is important to identify any unconfirmed positive cases in our communities and to have as much information as possible on potential community transmission,” Dr Bramley said.

“Across New Zealand, around one per cent of overall tests to date have produced a positive result. The data gathered at the two locations across Auckland today will feed into the national data pool and further enrich our understanding of community prevalence.”

Dr Bramley thanked members of the public for embracing the opportunity for sentinel community testing and the staff who performed the swabbing.

Swabs will now be subject to laboratory testing, with results communicated to those tested within the next 48 hours.

The Northland and metro Auckland DHBs (Counties Manukau, Waitematā and Auckland DHBs) are operating a regional response to the COVID-19 pandemic through the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC).

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Northern Region Health Coordination Centre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 