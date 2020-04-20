No COVID-19 Positive Results From Auckland Sentinel Community Testing

Testing of more than 400 members of the public at two locations in Auckland on Saturday has returned no positive results.

The opportunity to be tested was made available at locations in Mangere and Henderson. People did not need to be symptomatic in order to be tested.

People aged from two to 82 were tested, with a median age of 51. (See the graph below for details).

Waitematā DHB CEO and Northern Region COVID-19 lead Dr Dale Bramley said the insights from the testing would inform the ongoing management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is excellent news that no positive results were recorded from over 400 tests,” Dr Bramley said.

“Apart from providing peace of mind to those tested, this adds to our baseline of knowledge of the prevalence of COVID-19 in New Zealand.

“These results, along with the results from similar community testing at other locations around the country, enhances our understanding of the likelihood of community transmission.

“We thank the public for embracing this opportunity to be tested and those health staff involved in collecting swabs – this has been a highly successful initiative.”

The Northland and metro Auckland DHBs (Counties Manukau, Waitematā and Auckland DHBs) are operating a regional response to the COVID-19 pandemic through the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC).

