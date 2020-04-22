Paerangi Launches Digital Support Platform For Whānau Haua Community

A collective of Māori organisations have launched a new digital platform to support whānau in Tāmaki Makaurau whānau during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paerangi (www.paerangi.nz) is an online information and referral centre designed specifically for whānau hauā (whānau with impairments), nga marae and kaumātua.

Paerangi is considered the first of its kind in Aotearoa, particularly in how it provides information in audio and text conversational English, Te Reo and NZ Sign Language.

It offers online, social media and telecommunications for COVID-19 official information and a directory of support which is simple, easy to find and whānau-relevant. This includes referrals for health, housing and job loss advice to information around tikanga and tangihanga. There is also a support/information phone line (0800 100 132).

It has been created in collaboration with Te Roopu Waiora, Te Kōtahi ā Tāmaki and Te Ohonga and has volunteer support from across the public and private sector, including Hāpai te Hauora.

Hāpai te Hauora CEO, Selah Hart, states that New Zealand’s COVID-19 response has highlighted the importance of providing a dedicated platform for Māori communities to ensure they are receiving the care they need. "Hāpai is supporting this kaupapa because the true measure of how well we’re doing as a country is how we support our most vulnerable. And we know we can be doing better. Keeping whānau and communities supported, informed and connected is the priority".

As Pou Tuara for Paerangi, Tania Kingi says one of the challenges for some communities during the early stages of the pandemic has been processing the overload of information around COVID-19.

"The information is already overwhelming to most New Zealanders but to some communities, it can be confusing and downright challenging to understand what to do, where to get help and how."

Tania says that although the focus right now is on COVID-19, the intention is for Paerangi to be a centre of accessible information for all whānau now and in the future: "Paerangi is designed to take that information, be it key Government information or a frontline service from a marae in South Auckland, and relay it in a way which is simple, relatable and easy to find. In essence, if we make it accessible for whānau hauā then it’s inclusive of all."

Visit www.paerangi.nz

About Paerangi: Paerangi is a Māori-led, collaborative response to COVID-19 from three

organisations in Tamaki Makaurau:

- Te Kotahi a Tamaki: a collective of 36 marae in the Auckland region

- Te Roopu Waiora: a consumer organisation founded and governed by whānau haua

- Te Ohonga: Kaumatua and Māori cultural advisors supporting the health sector

Paerangi is also supported by: Hapai Te Hauora, Kāhui Tū Kaha, Auckland Council, The Southern Initiative, Te Puni Kōkiri, Auckland DHB, Waitemata DHB, Ministry of Social Development, Ora Kura Digital Marketing, Kai-kōrero ā rotarota, Kiwa Digital, Ratana Graphics, Māori Television, Findex, Auckland Mortuary Services, Tipene Funeral Services, Wordsworth Interpreting, Te Rōpū Whakakaupapa Urutā, Whānau Turi o Aotearoa, Egoli Ltd.

