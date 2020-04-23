No Change In Procedure Under Lockdown Level Three

As New Zealand prepares to move into lockdown level 3, New Zealand Blood Service (NZBS) has confirmed that safety remains its primary focus.

“Donors at our donor centres and mobile drives will see no change in our processes and procedures as we transition into lockdown level 3,’says Asuka Burge, New Zealand Blood Service National Marketing and Communications Manager.

“All the precautions that we have implemented will stay in place, and it is still essential to book an appointment to donate. We are forecasting a slight rise in demand for red cells, when compared to the previous weeks under lockdown level 4, as hospital activity begins to increase again.”