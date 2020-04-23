HiNZ Launches EHealthNews Live Webinar Series

Health Informatics New Zealand is launching a free webinar series to keep the digital health community connected during Covid-19.

HiNZ chief executive Kim Mundell says there are significant transformations happening in the health system in response to the pandemic.

“There’s so much going on in data and digital health and while everyone is working hard in their own bubbles, it is critically important that people are able to share ideas, knowledge and experience across the country,” she says.

The first webinar is on April 30, looking at Digital transformation in the era of Covid-19 and featuring four high-profile presenters from a range of health disciplines and organisations.

Ruth Large is chair of the National Telehealth Leadership Group and clinical director of information services and virtual health at Waikato DHB. Alex Forsyth is director of allied health, scientific and technical at Whanganui District Health Board.

Karen Blake is head of clinical informatics at shared services agency healthAlliance and Richard Medlicott is a GP and former medical director of the Royal NZ College of GPs.

The second webinar is on May 7 and features UK health technology innovator Richard Corbridge.

Corbridge was a hugely popular and engaging speaker at the HiNZ Conference 2018 and will give a UK perspective on digital transformation during the Covid crisis.

He says innovation is happening at pace in the health sector and “disruption for good” is now the new normal.

“Removing an easy ‘fall back’ into old ways is important for us to grasp now and in the medium-term future,” he says.

“We have to protect the positives that have come from this crisis.”

Both webinars will be moderated by HiNZ board chair Rebecca George.

The webinars are free for anyone to attend and will be recorded and available to view via the HiNZ website. Register here.

© Scoop Media

