NHHT Outreach Flu Immunisations And Covid19 Testing Available

Saturday, 25 April 2020, 8:56 am
Press Release: Ngati Hine Health Trust

Matawaia Outreach Flu Immunisation and Covid Testing
Panui Update

This will be:

Date : Monday 4th May 2020
Where : Matawaia Marae- 1888 Matawaia Road
Time : 10am-2pm.

Please inform your networks.

For the Ngāti Hine Support Line Call: 0800 737 573. Check out these Facebook social media pages for updates.

Ngāti Hine a Hineamaru https://www.facebook.com/NH.Hineamaru/
Ngāti Hine FM https://www.facebook.com/radioNgātihinefm/

Ngati Hine Health Trust Outreach Flu Immunisations and Covid19 Testing Available. NHHT is providing both Flu Immunisations and Covid Testing on the day at the locations in this panui.

  • Please note this will be a drive in for flu vaccinations and Covid testing.
  • No appointment required, just drive in.
  • Please remain in your car.

Free Flu Immunisations for:

  • 65yrs+
  • Those with long term health conditions.
  • (Diabetes/ Respiratory +Asthma/ Kidney Disease/ Heart Disease)
  • Hapu Mama
  • Essential Workers : (Healthcare/ Front Line/ Emergency Service/Social Service/Police/Defence/ Border Control)

Outreach Covid Testing Station for:

  • Anyone with the following clinical symptoms of Covid – Sore throat, runny nose, fever, cough, head cold, loss of smell.
  • Anyone who has been in contact with a confirmed or probable Coronavirus case
  • Previous travel in past 2 weeks with symptoms.
  • Health care workers with symptoms
  • Essential workers with symptoms.
  • Please note this is a FREE service.

VENUES

Tuesday 28/4/20 - Motatau
Where: Motatau Marae, Motatau.
Time: 10am -2pm

Wednesday 29/4/20- Karetu
Where: Karetu Marae, 652 Waikare Road, Karetu
Time: 10am- 2pm

Thursday 30/4/20 – Rawhiti
Where: Kaingahoa Marae- 243 Rawhiti Road, Rawhiti.
Time: 10am-2pm

Friday 1st May – Mangakahia
Where: Te Oru Oru Recreation Centre– Rika Road, Pakotai
Time: 10am-2pm.

Matawaia – Confirmed
Date : Monday 4th May 2020
Where : Matawaia Marae- 1888 Matawaia Road
Time : 10am-2pm.

Any queries please call 0800 737 573

