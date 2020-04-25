NHHT Outreach Flu Immunisations And Covid19 Testing Available
Matawaia Outreach Flu Immunisation and Covid
Testing
Panui Update
This will be:
Date : Monday 4th May
2020
Where : Matawaia Marae- 1888 Matawaia Road
Time : 10am-2pm.
Please inform your networks.
For the Ngāti Hine Support Line Call: 0800 737 573. Check out these Facebook social media pages for updates.
Ngāti Hine a
Hineamaru https://www.facebook.com/NH.Hineamaru/
Ngāti Hine FM https://www.facebook.com/radioNgātihinefm/
Ngati Hine Health Trust Outreach Flu Immunisations and Covid19 Testing Available. NHHT is providing both Flu Immunisations and Covid Testing on the day at the locations in this panui.
- Please note this will be a drive in for flu vaccinations and Covid testing.
- No appointment required, just drive in.
- Please remain in your car.
Free Flu Immunisations for:
- 65yrs+
- Those with long term health conditions.
- (Diabetes/ Respiratory +Asthma/ Kidney Disease/ Heart Disease)
- Hapu Mama
- Essential Workers : (Healthcare/ Front Line/ Emergency Service/Social Service/Police/Defence/ Border Control)
Outreach Covid Testing Station for:
- Anyone with the following clinical symptoms of Covid – Sore throat, runny nose, fever, cough, head cold, loss of smell.
- Anyone who has been in contact with a confirmed or probable Coronavirus case
- Previous travel in past 2 weeks with symptoms.
- Health care workers with symptoms
- Essential workers with symptoms.
- Please note this is a FREE service.
VENUES
Tuesday
28/4/20 - Motatau
Where: Motatau Marae, Motatau.
Time: 10am -2pm
Wednesday 29/4/20-
Karetu
Where: Karetu Marae, 652 Waikare Road, Karetu
Time: 10am- 2pm
Thursday
30/4/20 – Rawhiti
Where: Kaingahoa Marae- 243 Rawhiti Road, Rawhiti.
Time: 10am-2pm
Friday 1st May –
Mangakahia
Where: Te Oru Oru Recreation Centre– Rika Road, Pakotai
Time: 10am-2pm.
Matawaia –
Confirmed
Date : Monday 4th May 2020
Where : Matawaia Marae- 1888 Matawaia Road
Time : 10am-2pm.
Any queries please call 0800 737 573