News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

5 New Cases Of COVID-19

Saturday, 25 April 2020, 1:11 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

Today there are five new cases of COVID-19 - made up of three new confirmed cases and two new probable cases – from 6,777 tests completed yesterday.

This is the same number of new cases as reported yesterday. Of the new cases reported today, four are linked to existing clusters, and one is still under investigation.

Three of today’s cases are linked to aged residential facilities - one in Auckland and two in Christchurch and another case is linked to a smaller Waikato cluster. One of the Christchurch cases attributed to a cluster today is the patient who passed away yesterday morning.

The combined total of tests undertaken to date are 115,015.

The combined total of confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand is 1,461, with 1,118 reported as recovered – an increase of 23 on yesterday. 77% of all confirmed and probable cases are now recovered.

Sadly, today we are reporting the death last night of a woman in her 70s in Waitakere hospital who had been transferred from CHT St Margarets Hospital and Rest Home. She is the second resident transferred from CHT St Margarets to Waitakere to pass away.

The woman had underlying health conditions and was a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Waitakere hospital staff were able to support daily visits by a family member in the days prior to their passing.

The family have thanked both the staff at CHT St Margarets and Waitakere hospital for the professional and compassionate care provided to their mother.

The Ministry of Health is asking for the media to respect the privacy of the family at this time.

This is our 18th death from COVID-19 in New Zealand.

There are seven people in hospital, one less than yesterday. This total includes one person in the ICU in Middlemore.

There remain 16 significant clusters – this is unchanged.

A cluster in Wellington of 13 cases linked to a local wedding is now regarded as closed as there has now been 2 incubation periods (28 days) since a case was notified. We expect more clusters to be closed in coming days.

In total, we have recorded 395 people as recovered from COVID-19 who were considered part of a significant cluster.

The Ministry has launched a Facebook campaign called ‘Pass on the Aroha for New Zealanders’ to thank frontline health and disability workers for their tireless efforts on COVID-19.

People can take part and pass on the aroha by creating a video holding a sign of thanks, and tagging their video in a Facebook post with #arohanuihealthheroes.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 