9 New Cases Of COVID-19

Today there are nine new cases of COVID-19 to report, made up of four new confirmed cases and five new probable cases.

There were 5,966 tests completed yesterday, with a combined total to date of 120,981.

Of the new cases reported today, four are linked to existing clusters, and five are linked to known confirmed cases.

The Director-General Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says although it’s encouraging to have another day of single digit cases, vigilance remains crucial.

“As we prepare to move to Alert Level 3 on Tuesday morning, it’s really important not to slacken off the effort.

"Even though all these new cases are linked to existing community-based cases or clusters, or are a result of overseas travel, nine cases highlights the need for everybody to maintain a high level of vigilance in Level 4 and as we move to Level 3.”

The combined total of confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand is 1,470, with 1,142 reported as recovered – an increase of 24 on yesterday. 78% of all confirmed and probable cases are now recovered.

There are seven people in hospital, unchanged from yesterday. This total includes one person in the ICU in Middlemore.

There are still 16 significant clusters, and again this is no change from yesterday.

A reminder that people should not delay seeking care for any health needs either through phoning Healthline 0800 611 116 or through their GP.

And, as usual, if it is an emergency then dial 111 and ask for the ambulance service or go to your nearest hospital emergency department.

