One New COVID-19 Case Reported In Hawke’s Bay

The Ministry of Health today reported one new COVID-19 case in Hawke’s Bay. The total for the region is 43; 29 of those people are now fully recovered.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Nick Jones said the new case was highly likely to be linked to the Gladys Mary Care Home, Napier. Public Health was following-up and more information, following this investigation, would be provided tomorrow.

Dr Jones said he continued to urge anyone with symptoms, even very mild symptoms such as a runny nose or sore throat, to call either their GP or Healthline so they can be assessed for referral to a Community-based Assessment Centre (CBAC) for testing.”

Symptoms of COVID-19 include cold or flu-like illness with one or more of the following: a fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, a runny nose or loss of smell.

Feeling unwell? Call your GP or Healthline for free on 0800 358 5453 to be assessed for referral to a Community-Based Assessment Centre (CBAC) for testing.

Current Hawke’s Bay COVID-19 numbers: 26 April, 2020 These numbers are updated each afternoon following the Ministry of Health update

Confirmed & probable cases in Hawke’s Bay 43 Recovered cases in Hawke’s Bay 29 (67%)

Current cases Recovered cases Hastings district 15 13 Wairoa district 3 2 Central Hawke’s Bay 0 0 Napier 25 14

Number of cases in hospital in Hawke’s Bay Nil Total number of tests in Hawke’s Bay 4,151 (25 April)

