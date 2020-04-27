News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

No New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Hawke’s Bay

Monday, 27 April 2020, 4:10 pm
Press Release: Hawkes Bay District Health Board

The Ministry of Health today reported no new COVID-19 cases in Hawke’s Bay. The total for the region remains at 43 - 30 of those people are now fully recovered.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Nick Jones said Public Health had completed its investigation into the new case notified yesterday and could now confirm this man was a healthcare worker at Gladys Mary Care Home, Napier. The case would now also be linked to the Ruby Princess significant cluster.

The man had been tested as part of the surveillance testing the district health board initiated of all staff members at Gladys Mary Care Home’s dementia unit. The man had no obvious symptoms.

The district health board was working with the owners of Gladys Mary Care Home and would be conducting further testing.

Dr Jones said as the man had been living at a holiday park, and had been sharing some facilities with others, Public Health was now testing everyone who had also been living there.

The man had been moved to other accommodation where he would remain in strict isolation for the next 14 days.

Dr Jones said he was confident the risk to anyone else at the holiday park was very low but to ensure, in the unlikely instance, there were other cases the decision had been made to test everyone living there. Public Health was working closely with the holiday park management team to ensure everyone living there was informed today.

“We are pleased surveillance testing is doing what it should, which has meant we have been able to identify a COVID-19 case, which may have otherwise have gone unnoticed.”

Dr Jones said this case highlighted how important it was for anyone with symptoms, no matter how mild; such as a runny nose or sore throat, to call either their GP or Healthline so they can be assessed for referral to a Community-based Assessment Centre (CBAC) for testing.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include cold or flu-like illness with one or more of the following: a fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, a runny nose or loss of smell.

Feeling unwell? Call your GP or Healthline for free on 0800 358 5453 to be assessed for referral to a Community-Based Assessment Centre (CBAC) for testing.

Current Hawke’s Bay COVID-19 numbers: 27 April, 2020

These numbers are updated each afternoon following the Ministry of Health update

Confirmed & probable cases in Hawke’s Bay43
Recovered cases in Hawke’s Bay30 (70%)
 Current casesRecovered cases
Hastings district1513
Wairoa district32
Central Hawke’s Bay00
Napier2515
Number of cases in hospital in Hawke’s BayNil
Total number of tests in Hawke’s Bay4,189 (26 April)

© Scoop Media

Find more from Hawkes Bay District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 