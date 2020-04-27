No New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Hawke’s Bay

The Ministry of Health today reported no new COVID-19 cases in Hawke’s Bay. The total for the region remains at 43 - 30 of those people are now fully recovered.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Nick Jones said Public Health had completed its investigation into the new case notified yesterday and could now confirm this man was a healthcare worker at Gladys Mary Care Home, Napier. The case would now also be linked to the Ruby Princess significant cluster.

The man had been tested as part of the surveillance testing the district health board initiated of all staff members at Gladys Mary Care Home’s dementia unit. The man had no obvious symptoms.

The district health board was working with the owners of Gladys Mary Care Home and would be conducting further testing.

Dr Jones said as the man had been living at a holiday park, and had been sharing some facilities with others, Public Health was now testing everyone who had also been living there.

The man had been moved to other accommodation where he would remain in strict isolation for the next 14 days.

Dr Jones said he was confident the risk to anyone else at the holiday park was very low but to ensure, in the unlikely instance, there were other cases the decision had been made to test everyone living there. Public Health was working closely with the holiday park management team to ensure everyone living there was informed today.

“We are pleased surveillance testing is doing what it should, which has meant we have been able to identify a COVID-19 case, which may have otherwise have gone unnoticed.”

Dr Jones said this case highlighted how important it was for anyone with symptoms, no matter how mild; such as a runny nose or sore throat, to call either their GP or Healthline so they can be assessed for referral to a Community-based Assessment Centre (CBAC) for testing.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include cold or flu-like illness with one or more of the following: a fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, a runny nose or loss of smell.

Feeling unwell? Call your GP or Healthline for free on 0800 358 5453 to be assessed for referral to a Community-Based Assessment Centre (CBAC) for testing.

Current Hawke’s Bay COVID-19 numbers: 27 April, 2020 These numbers are updated each afternoon following the Ministry of Health update

Confirmed & probable cases in Hawke’s Bay 43 Recovered cases in Hawke’s Bay 30 (70%)

Current cases Recovered cases Hastings district 15 13 Wairoa district 3 2 Central Hawke’s Bay 0 0 Napier 25 15

Number of cases in hospital in Hawke’s Bay Nil Total number of tests in Hawke’s Bay 4,189 (26 April)

