Hugely Popular Les Mills Fitness Workouts On TVNZ Conclude This Friday 01 May

Wednesday, 29 April 2020, 7:42 am
Press Release: TVNZ

Les Mills and TVNZ are delighted with the reaction to their offer to give all New Zealanders free-to-air access to renowned Les Mills Group Fitness classes.

The response has been fantastic with a cumulative reach of more than 1,500,000* viewers tuning into a Les Mills exercise class on TVNZ or TVNZ OnDemand over the past month.

Cate Slater, TVNZ Director of Content says, “Exercise during the lock-down has been crucial to many people’s physical and mental health, we are really pleased to know from all the great feedback that these classes have played a role in keeping Kiwis moving and happy”.

Dione Forbes-Ryrie, Managing Director at Les Mills New Zealand says, “We are not far off being able to re-open our gyms and simply cannot wait to see our community of fitness fans back in person and moving with us as normal”.

Born to Move will continue to play on the Ministry of Education’s ‘Home Learning TV’, for the foreseeable future.

For those at home who want more, LES MILLS On Demand offers over 800 workouts across 13 categories. You can work out with classic programs such as BODYPUMP™ and RPM™, do mindfulness exercises and even get the kids active with BORN TO MOVE™. The workouts range from 15 to 55 minutes and there are options for all fitness levels. Head to www.lesmills.com/ondemand for a 14-day free trial.

*Source: Nielsen TAM, AP5+, TVNZ 1 & TVNZ 2, Includes +1 channels, 30 Mar 20-27 Apr 20, Cumulative Reach, Consolidated to 19 Apr

